DANVILLE — After spending much of the game initiating possessions — off a series of draws — Addison Reidle found the perfect moment to finish one.
And Reidle’s timely score was even more important for a surging Danville side, particularly since it decided a back-and-forth contest.
Reidle’s goal with 5:40 remaining snapped a second-half tie and pushed the Ironmen back in front to stay — Lucy Pickle set up the go-ahead score — as Danville rallied for an 11-9 victory over Wyoming Seminary Saturday at sun-splashed Ironmen Stadium.
Pickle paced Carlene Klena’s outfit with four goals — all in the first half — while Jera Strony added a pair of finishes and two assists. Danville (13-2), which stretched its winning streak to six matches, also picked up 13 saves from goalie Kaitlyn Gabel — including several timely stops down the stretch.
“I think it’ll give us a lot of confidence, because they’re a really good team,” Reidle said. “A win against a really good team should boost our confidence.”
Maddie Olshemski, Chase Taylor and Sienna Popple each netted two goals for Seminary (10-7).
While Klena’s ladies outscored the visiting Blue Knights 5-2 in the final 17 minutes of the opening half — Addy Palm’s goal with 1:21 to go had Danville up by an 8-5 score — an extended halftime intermission utilized to honor Danville’s three seniors along with the Ironmen’s uncertainties with a revamped attack had the hosts trying to fight off an untimely stall as the second half began to unfold.
Once Olshemski, Popple, Peyton Taylor and Abby Williams connected — the latter with 6:46 gone — Danville trailed 9-8.
Fortunately for the Ironmen, Wyoming Seminary was unable to build on its narrow lead as the defense yielded zero the rest of the way.
“After the half, we just had to get our feet back under us and settle down on offense,” Pickle said.
And when Strony bagged the equalizer with 9:44 remaining — by that time Klena scrapped her offensive plans — everyone on the Danville sideline seemed to exhale simultaneously while relaxing almost instantly.
Just over four minutes later, Gabel’s lengthy outlet to a flashing Pickle had the Ironmen in transition and looking to regain the lead. When Wyoming Seminary converged on the talented Pickle, she found Reidle in space to her left and the junior was in on Blue Knights goalie Eva Blaum (10 saves).
“That’s more of what we kind of got away from,” said Klena, who commended Seminary for its play. “They were kind of trying to jam home what I wanted them to do instead of finding the open man like they know how to do.”
One quick strike later, the ball was being fished out of the net and the Ironmen were back in front.
“When other teams start picking up on me, it opens up everyone else on the field,” Pickle admitted. “I can go behind (the goal), I can dish. It opens up everybody else for opportunities.”
“It helps, because we have a really good connection,” said Reidle of her on-field chemistry with Pickle, as well as her ability to prevail in the starting circle. “I don’t really have a way of winning the draw, but knowing I have Lucy right there to get the ball helps me trust (my technique).”
“I always have a good idea where she’s trying to go,” Pickle continued. “Addie and I just try to work on it, and I try to get there.”
Once Kara Baylor connected just over two minutes later — another Pickle dish was deflected yet Baylor scooped up the ball as the Ironmen maintained possession and authored a composed finish — the Ironmen were sitting on a two-goal advantage.
“Pickle was so pivotal,” Klena said. “They were so overplaying the iso to her, that’s how Kara Baylor got that (sewn) up.”
A two-goal advantage that was maintained until the horn sounded.
Yet while the game may not have played out exactly how Klena designed it beforehand, the Ironmen managed to claim a satisfying result that enables them to continue their surge toward postseason play. More importantly, they’d be able to enjoy the ice cream and cupcakes that awaited.
“I’ve got to go recognize my seniors,” Klena said of the post-game celebration. “And get to a good place.”
Danville 11, Wyoming Seminary 9
Wyoming Seminary (10-7) 5-4 – 9
Danville (13-2) 8-3 – 11
Scoring: Wyoming Seminary – Maddie Olshemski (2g), Chase Taylor (2g), Sienna Popple (2g), Sadie Gilbert (g), Peyton Taylor (g), Abby Williams (g); Danville – Lucy Pickle (4g, a), Jera Strony (2g, 2a), Addison Reidle (g, a), Alivia Hosterman (g), Addy Palm (g), Kara Baylor (g).
Goalies: Wyoming Seminary – Eva Blaum (10 saves); Danville – Kaitlyn Gabel (13).
Shots: Wyoming Seminary 23, Danville 24.