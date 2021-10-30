WILLIAMSPORT — Milton took advantage of the openings given as it patiently cut through Hughesville defenders on counterattacks.
Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey and Leah Walter all scored for the Black Panthers in a 3-1 win Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal.
Milton will take on No. 2 Montoursville in the semifinals.
As for Saturday’s contest, it belonged to Milton goalkeeper Morgan Reiner, who stopped seven shots on goal.
“It was mainly about keeping everybody’s heads up and focusing our nerves into energy and controlling it,” Reiner said. “When we play positively, we play well. Keeping everybody’s heads up was the main goal today. Everything else just fell together.”
All seven stops were highlight quality for Reiner.
“She’s amazing,” Milton coach Rod Harris said. “Mo Reiner is amazing. She is a heck of a keeper. She has great reaction time and reflexes. She just sees everything and is prepared for it.”
Hughesville carried possession throughout the first half, but it was Milton’s ability to counter that was the difference. The Spartans had a 17-5 advantage in shots, and an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Both of Milton’s first-half scoring efforts came on counterattacks. Janae Bergey broke the ice with a breakaway effort she tucked into the upper corner of the far post.
“Getting the first goal is huge for us,” Harris said. “It lets the pressure come off a little bit, but we didn’t want to lose the intensity. We needed to settle in and let us play.”
Lopez doubled Milton's lead midway through the first half, Walter scored within the first five minutes of the second half for a 3-0 lead.
At 21:18 in the first half, Riener made her best first-half save with a diving stop on a shot to the far post. She even held the ball to stop a corner and keep Milton in front.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
at Loyalsock H.S.
MILTON 3, HUGHESVILLE 1
First half
M-Janae Bergey, 5:19; M-Mackenzie Lopez, 20:07.
Second half
M-Leah Walter, 44:00; H-Elizabeth Fortin, 67:51.
Shots: H 17-5. Shots on goal: H 8-3. Corners: H 9-1. Saves: Hughesville 0 (Lilli Krause); Milton 7 (Morgan Reiner).