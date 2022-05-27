SHIPPENSBURG — Bouncing up and down with some of her fellow competitors as they sat under a tent while a light rain dripped outside, Emma Rolston eventually was deeply involved in a rock-scissors-paper competition with some interesting stakes.
While Greenwood’s buoyant senior was done with her lone event at the PIAA Class 2A track and field championships, there was still more to decide — especially since Rolston and three of her fellow competitors needed to resolve a tie.
While Rolston didn’t win at rock-paper-scissors — it was going to decide which competitor went home with the sixth-place medal — she was on the medal stand at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.
Rolston had a smile on her face and the overall look of a satisfied athlete after competing in her final high school meet, as did Milton’s Morgan Reiner, who also earned a sixth-place state medal.
“I’m very happy to have gotten a medal,” said Rolston, who placed eighth in the same event in 2019 as a freshman. “I could have done better, but what can you do. … I’m still happy to be here and to be able to jump and be on that podium.
“It’s a real honor.”
While Rolston was honored to stand on the podium with Pennsylvania’s other top jumpers, it seemed as if they may have been deciding which two stood in front of the other two. However, that wasn’t the case.
What Rolston and a fellow competitor were trying to decide — especially since both of them were seniors — is which one of them would go home with the medal and which one of them would be forced to wait for the medal to arrive.
Well, Rolston was the senior without the medal dangling from her neck.
No problem.
She’ll be happy whenever her athletic keepsake arrives – maybe in time for her to brandish her postseason acquisition at Greenwood’s graduation ceremony.
If not, maybe Rolston can hang it prominently in her dorm room at Kent State University, where she’ll be playing field hockey.
First things first, however, as Rolston had one last track meet to compete in.
“My goal was to get my PR — my PR was 5-4 — but that didn’t happen,” Rolston said. “I’m kind of emotional because everything’s coming to an end. But even though hockey is my favorite sport in the world, I was really excited to be here today and to be able to stand on that podium was what I really wanted to do.”
While Reiner would have liked to claim a higher step than sixth in the javelin, she did throw a personal-best 129-0.
“You can’t really ask for much more when you PR on a day,” Reiner said of topping her previous best throw (127-2). “It is a little disappointing, but congrats to the other girls. They were supporting me all day long, and I’ve got a couple new friends.
“They’re amazing people as well and (a lot of them) PR’d. You can’t ask for much more.”
Reiner’s finish also provided Rod Harris’ Black Panthers with their initial team points after Janae Bergey and Riley Murray failed to advance to today’s championships in the 100 and 100 hurdles, respectively. Murray appeared headed for a win in her heat, but she clipped one hurdle that threw off her footwork and popped a second that sent her tumbling to the track. Murray regained her footing, but not quickly enough.
Milton’s 4x100 relay — Bergey, Murray, Mackenzie Lopez and Camron Roush — also failed to advance. That means the Black Panthers’ hopes of defending the event crown they captured a season ago vanished on Day 1.
Lopez also finished 15th in the javelin (110-1).
Conversely, Lewisburg’s girls are guaranteed medals in the 100 hurdles, 400 and 4x400 relay after Michael Espinosa’s Green Dragons pushed individual entries Siena Brazier and Elena Malone into today’s title exercises.
Brazier popped a 15:33 in her initial outing, finishing second in her heat and advancing on time. Malone won her heat of the 400 in 58.78, a feat that automatically qualified her for the final race and set up another encounter with Montoursville’s Lily Saul.
“The goal is always to try and win, just so I don’t have to sit and worry,” said Malone, who barely outdistanced another competitor for the heat win. “Definitely the goal was to try and win my heat, and I’m really happy I was able to do that.”
As for the 4x400 — Brazier, Malone, Kyra Binney and Caroline Blakeslee — Espinosa’s quartet benefited significantly when Blakeslee’s terrific third leg propelled the Green Dragons into first place in their heat and gave Malone a huge cushion.
Malone crossed in 4:01.92, lowering Lewisburg’s state-best time by more than a second from the 4:03.25 that handed Espinosa’s bunch the No. 1 seed.
Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle and Greenwood’s Bekah Brinser failed to advance in the 300 hurdles, though Brinser ran a PR (47.66).
Among those in the Class 3A field, Shikellamy was unable to push Elli Ronk through in the 400 nor could the Braves go fast enough to put their 4x400 relay into today’s meet-closing race. Pole vaulter Emma Bronowicz was 15th after clearing 10-6.
Selinsgrove didn’t fare any better as Carly Aument was unable to reach today’s 100 championship race, nor could the fleet-footed sophomore get there in the 200. Shaela Kruskie ran early in the 1,600, clocking a PR (5:15.37), but did not finish in a meal position.
Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber also bowed out after running a 47.4 in her heat of the 300 hurdles. Bound for Penn State-Harrisburg to run and play soccer, Weber was 21st.