Reinhardt finishes first in Firecracker 30 race

SELINSGROVE — Kyle Reinhardt celebrated Independence Day with a win in the Firecracker 30 sprint car race at Selinsgrove Speedway on Thursday.
Blane Heimbach and Reinhardt were in the front after a red flag was brought out on lap 11 when Greg Jones rolled his car onto its side. Jones was uninjured.
Heimbach tried to slide under Reinhardt on the restart, but Reinhardt held him off.
In the final laps, Heimbach closed on Reinhardt, but could not get by him. Reinhardt won for the second night in a row by 2.176 seconds over Heimbach.
“I knew Blane was back there so I just tried to keep hitting my marks,” Reinhardt said.
In the Route 35 Challenge Series for late models, Gene Knaub blasted to the lead from the outside pole. Knaub won the race, but he needed to finish well to grab the victory.
Dylan Yoder got to Knaub’s rear bumper, but could not get around the leader trailing by .307 seconds at the checkered flag.
“Scott (LeBarron) was slowing me down, but when I realized Dylan was there I sped back up. I saved a little for the end of the race,” Knaub said. “I’d like to thank Scott for sticking with me. We’ve been having some problems, but I think we figured it out.”
Shaun Lawton won in pro stocks for the fourth time in a row, and Jake Jones won the roadrunner race. It was Jones’ third win of the year.