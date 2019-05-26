Whenever the Selinsgrove Speedway holds a special race, there is always something sweet awaiting the winner in victory lane.
So it was no surprised a member of Kyle Reinhardt’s crew started shouting, “We’re eating cake tonight,” as he pulled his sprint car into victory lane at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night after winning the 30-lap Jack Gunn Memorial sprint car race Saturday night.
Andrew Yoder won the limited late model race, Kyle Bachman was the pro stock winner and Smith Cope won the roadrunner race to round out the card that was finished just before thunderstorms rolled through the area.
Cody Keller shot into the sprint car lead from the pole and was followed by Ryan Kissinger, Kyle Reinhardt, Chad Layton and Jason Shultz. Thomas Radivoy quickly brought out the yellow with a spin in the third turn.
After having some trouble getting restarted, Reinhardt showed some speed by taking over second with Layton moving into third.
Lap four saw yet another caution for Ryan Stillwaggon but this time the restart worked for Reinhardt as he took the lead from Keller and started to pull away. Layton using the top side of the racetrack got around Keller and Kissinger followed.
Even with a caution on Lap 23, Reinhardt went on to lead the rest of the way picking up his second win of the season by 3.85 seconds over Kissinger, Derek Locke, Shultz and Keller.
“Other than opening night, we’ve been struggling a bit so it feels good to get back here,” said Reinhardt. “I was a little concerned near the end when I was having trouble getting by the lapped cars, but it all worked out.”
Sprint car heats were won by Keller and Layton.
The feature is named in honor of Gunn, who was a former promoter at the Snyder County oval.
Yoder rocketed into the 30-lap limited late model feature lead followed by his uncle Jim Yoder, Troy Miller, Derrick German and Shaun Miller.
Zach Kauffman slowed on the track bringing out the yellow on lap six but that wasn’t all the excitment as two laps later, father Troy and son Shaun Miller got together with Shaun spinning out.
Yoder, who started his career on the inner oval at Selinsgrove was untouchable for the rest of the race and won going away over his uncle, Troy Miller, Garman and Jared Fulkroad.
The victory was Yoder’s second in a row after winning last night at Hagerstown.
Shaun Lawton drove past Tommy Dawson for the lead in the 15-lap pro stock feature and was followed by Bachman, Brandon Moser and A.J. Stroup.
Bachman dogged Lawton and on lap 13 ran hard into the third turn coming off the fourth turn with the lead and the win over Lawton, Moser, AJ Stroup and Dawson.
Pro stock heats went to Bachman and Moser.
Cope inherited the lead on lap two of 12 when the leader spun and led the rest of the way despite being tested by Will Brunson to win the roadrunner feature over, Brunson, Bob Bussey, Jake Jones and Keith Bissinger.
Cope and Jake Jones won the roadrunner heats.