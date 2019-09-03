Reinhardt wins Labor Day Classic at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL — Kyle Reinhardt won the Labor Day Classic at Port Royal Speedway on Monday, holding off a talented field.
“We’ve been so close so many times,” Reinhardt said. “I just about threw up on the last lap. The motor was sputtering, running out of fuel.”
Reinhardt, fresh off a 360 sprint car championship at Selinsgrove Speedway, wired the field for the win.
Reinhardt defeated the winningest sprint car driver at Port Royal, Keith Kauffman, and the winningest driver in the nation, Danny Dietrich, among others.
Tyler Bear and Reinhardt led the sprint car field to the green flag with Reinhardt blasting around the high side for the lead.
The caution flag came out on lap three, but Reinhardt maintained the lead.
Reinhardt again held the lead, but in traffic a battle for second developed between AJ Flick and Logan Wagner.
Dietrich’s charge to the front ended on lap 18 when he tried to dive under Bear for fourth, lost the handle and spun in the third turn. Dietrich rebounded to place eighth.
Reinhardt took the checkered flag, winning by 1.2 seconds over Flick.
Logan Wagner finished third to claim his second consecutive track championship.
Andrew Yoder took the lead on the last turn to win the limited late model race, his second win of the weekend.
Drew Weisser rocketed to the front of the limited late model race followed by Devin Hart, Greg Moore, Derrick German and Kenny Yoder.
The yellow flag slowed the field on lap six when Derrick Gahagan spun in the fourth turn.
Hart pulled a slide job on the restart and slid up in front of Weisser. The pair got together with Hart getting the lead, and Weisser falling back to fourth.
Hart’s chance of victory ended on lap 18 when he slammed into the wall. That put Moore into first place.
Going into the first turn on the final lap, Moore skimmed the outside fence giving Yoder a chance to pull even on the backstretch.
Yoder held his car low in the third turn, and muscled past Moore for the win coming off the fourth turn.
“He washed up a little coming off the turn, and we got together a little. But it’s a daytime surface, and you gotta do what you gotta do. But I didn’t wreck him,” Yoder said. “It was just like Saturday — worked it up through and took the lead.”