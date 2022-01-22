DANVILLE — Alyssa Reisinger scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mount Carmel defeated Danville 52-38 on Saturday afternoon in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball.
Reisinger allowed Mount Carmel to attack the middle of the defense throughout the game, which resulted in 32 attempts from the free-throw line. The Red Tornadoes converted 21 of the attempts with 16 coming over the final two quarters.
“Our girls did a great job of recognizing when to get the ball to Alyssa,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “She just did a great job of being aggressive and attacking the basket. Sometimes she could settle for that little jumper in the lane, but when she attacks the basket and draws the attention and fouls it’s really good.”
Reisinger was rewarded in the second and third quarters. She went 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, in addition to making six field goals
“I just decided that if we were going to win the game, we had to attack the middle,” Reisinger said. “It was great for my team to be able to get me the ball.”
Mount Carmel opened the game slowly as Danville limited the offense to just seven points. Reisinger attempted just two shots in the quarter, but pulled down six of her game-leading 10 rebounds.
The Ironmen led 8-7 after the first quarter.
Resinger was only sent to the line once in the opening quarter, missing both attempts.
“I get so mad at myself,” Reisinger said. "It was just the nerves and then it goes away.”
Mount Carmel scored 16 points off free throws in the second half as Reisinger took control down low. That helped open things for other players, as Ava Chapman scored all seven of her points in the second half, and Jenna Pizzoli scored six of her 10 in the fourth quarter.
Savannah Dowd scored 12 points to lead Danville.
The Ironmen hung tough in the first half, and trailed by one point at halftime.
“We’re just trying to take little steps,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “We’re trying to get our team to where it needs to be. Playing a team like Mount Carmel, you don’t want to lose, but we played pretty hard today, and I’m proud of everybody.”
MOUNT CARMEL 52, DANVILLE 38
Mount Carmel (11-1) 52
Ava Chapman 1 4-4 7; Mia Chapman 1 2-2 4; Jenna Pizzoli 3 3-6 10; Rachel Witkoski 3 0-3 7; Katie Witkoski 0 2-4 2; Alyssa Reisinger 6 10-12 22. Totals 14 21-32 52.
3-point goals: A. Chapman, Pizzoli, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Brynn Evert, Karli Berkowski, Sydney Reed, Sarah Sosky.
Danville (2-11) 38
Lucy Pickle 3 2-2 9; Grace Everett 1 0-0 2; Trinity Willoughby 0 1-2 1; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 5; Ella DeWald 2 0-0 4; Madison Sauers 2 0-0 5; Savannah Dowd 4 4-4 12. Totals 14 7-8 38.
3-point goals: Pickle, Amarante, Sauers.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;7;14;16;15 — 52
Danville;8;12;10;8 — 38