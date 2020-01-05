MOUNT CARMEL — Tommy Reisinger had more two-point field goals as an individual than North Schuylkill did as a team as Mount Carmel rolled to a 67-56 victory over the Spartans in nonleague boys basketball on Saturday.
Reisinger had 14 field goals in route to a game-high 29 points as the Red Torndoes held North Schuylkill to just 12 two-pointers as a team.
Freshman Damen Milewski added 12 points off the bench for Mount Carmel (8-3).
Jack Flynn had 20 points for North Schuylkill (1-5).
Mount Carmel 67,
North Schuylkill 56
North Schuylkill (1-5) 56
Bryce Weikel 2 4-6 9; Jack Flynn 6 6-8 20; Gavin Todd 2 2-2 6; Conner Groody 1 0-0 2; Ayden Conte 3 1-2 10; Adam Scott 1 0-0 2; Kiernan Fisher 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 14-20 56.
3-point goal: Conte 3, Flynn 2, Weikel.
Did not score: Carl Brown.
Mount Carmel (8-3) 67
Mike Balichik 1 4-9 6; Garrett Timco 2 4-4 9; Nate Long 0 0-2 0; Dylan Pupo 4 0-2 9; Garrett Varano 0 2-2 2; Tommy Reisinger 14 1-5 29; Damen Milewski 3 5-5 12. Totals 24 16-29 67.
3-point goals: Timco, Pupo, Milewski.
Did not score: Gabe Klembara, Julien Stellar, Matt Scicchitano.
Score by quarters
North Schuylkill 12 6 19 19 — 56
Mount Carmel 14 20 18 15 — 67
n Hughesville 54,
Milton 46
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans hit all nine of their foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off the Black Panthers in HAC crossover action.
Ceasar Allen had 11 of his 15 points in the first half as Milton (1-7) built a two-point halftime advatange.
Steele Evangelista led the Spartans (8-1) with 12 points.
Hughesville 54, Milton 46
Milton (1-7) 46
Kenley Caputo 2 1-3 5; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xzavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Dom Savidge 3 0-0 8; Cesar Allen 6 3-8 15; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 5; Eric Baker 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 5-13 46.
3-point goals: Savidge 2, Wagner, Minium, Loreman.
Did not score: Luke DeLong, Jace Brandt.
Hughesville (8-1) 54
Clayton Poust 3 0-2 6; Blake Sherwood 2 5-6 10; Nick Trevouledes 2 1-1 5; Justus Leighow 2 0-0 5; Carter Cowburn 5 0-3 10; Steele Evangelista 3 6-7 12; Dylan Bieber 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 12-19 54.
3-point goals: Bieber 2, Sherwood, Leighow.
Did not score: Ethan Snyder, Anthony Machi.
Score by quarters
Milton 13 15 12 6 — 46
Hughesville 15 11 13 15 — 54
n Greenwood 49, Juniata 19
MIFFLINTOWN — The Wildcats limited the Indians to just eight field goals in the Tri-Valley League win.
Aaron Bollinger scored 17 points to lead Greenwood (5-4 overall, 3-2 TVL).
The Wildcats held Jamie Bailer — Juniata’s leading scorer and fourth leading scorer in the league — to zero points.
Juniata falls to 5-7, 4-2.
Greenwood 49, Juniata 19
Greenwood (5-4) 49
Avery Morder 3 1-2 8; Thomas Pyle 4 0-0 9; Tyler Sherman 2 0-0 4; Brennan Miller 3 0-0 7; Aaron Bollinger 4 7-8 17; Javier Aguado 0 0-2 0; Kody Shoop 0 2-2 2; Steven Watts 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-14 49.
3-point goals: Bollinger 2, Morder, Pyle, Miller.
Did not score: Logan Seiber, Mitch Kauffman.
Juniata (5-7) 19
Jacob Condo 1 1-2 3; Jace White 1 0-2 2; Manny O’Donell 4 1-4 9; Evan Leach 0 0-2 0; Max Lauver 1 0-0 3; Jeff Zimmerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-10 19.
3-point goals: Lauver.
Did not score: Yadiel Ortiz, Christian Ortiz, Jamie Bailer, Logan Kehler.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 12 18 4 15 — 49
Juniata 4 5 6 4 — 19
n Allentown Central Cath. 62,
Shamokin 50
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Vikings’ size was too much for the Indians.
ACC’s 6-foot-8 guard Nick Filchner led the Vikings (6-2) with 20 points, while 6-foot-4 forward Liam Joyce added 16 points.
Joey Masser had 19 points to lead the Indians (8-2).
Allentown Central Catholic 62,
Shamokin 50
Allentown Central Cath. (6-2) 62
Christian Spuenardi 1 0-0 2; Jaylen Green 4 1-4 9; Tyson Thomas 4 3-3 11; Andrew Csentis 0 2-2 2; Leroy Johnson 1 0-0 2; Liam Joyce 8 0-0 16; Nick Filchner 8 3-4 20. Totals 26 9-13 62.
3-point goals: Filchner.
Did not score: none.
Shamokin (8-2) 50
Joey Masser 9 0-0 19; Matt Schicchitan 3 4-5 10; Mason Filarski 5 1-2 12; Collin Seedor 1 1-2 3; Brett Reed 2 2-3 6. Totals 20 8-12 50.
3-pointers: Masser, Filarski.
Did not score: Aaron Frasch, Joey Tarr.
Score by quarters
Allentown C.C. 15 11 16 20 — 62
Shamokin 10 9 15 16 — 50
n Upper Dauphin 63,
Millersburg 55
MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Indians in the Tri-Valley League contest.
The Trojans jumped to a 36-13 halftime lead, and Millersburg (8-4, 4-3 TVL) couldn’t complete the rally, despite outscoring Upper Dauphin 42-27 in the second half.
Upper Dauphin 63, Millersburg 55
Upper Dauphin 63
Grant Stoner 0 5-7 5, Nathan Wise 2 3-4 8, Will Laskowski 2 2-4 7, Hayden Bellis 2 1-4 5, Sam Kerwin 1 2-4 4, Maison Grow 1 2-2 5, Macklin Ayers 7 4-6 18, Hunter Lentz 3 3-4 11. Totals 18 22-35 63.
3-point goals: Lentz 2, Wise, Laskowski, Grow.
Did not score: None.
Millersburg (8-4) 55
Christian Bingaman 9 13-18 31, Devyn Kintzer 2 1-2 5, Brant Bingaman 1 3-5 5, Jonathon Snyder 2 0-1 4, Aiden Harman 2 0-0 4, Tate Etzweiler 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 17-27 55.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 16 20 11 16 — 63
Millersburg 7 6 17 25 — 55