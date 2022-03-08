DUNMORE — Mia Chapman and Alyssa Reisinger brought back the most experience to the Mount Carmel girls basketball program from a state championship season.
Tuesday, they made sure the Red Tornadoes won their sixth consecutive PIAA first-round game.
Reisinger scored half of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead layup with 19 seconds remaining, and Chapman knocked away the ball on Holy Cross' potential game-winner as Mount Carmel held on to win, 40-39.
The District 2 champion Crusaders broke a halftime tie to lead 29-26 after three quarters. There were three ties in the fourth, but a 7-1 run put Mount Carmel in front 38-34 with 3:15 left.
After Julia Goetz hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game for Holy Cross, teammate Kaci Kranson got to the basket with 58 seconds left for the lead. Reisinger ended a near three-minute scoring drought with her layup off a baseline in-bounds play.
The Crusaders had a good look for the win when Krista Carachilo threw a diagonal pass to Caitlyn Bestrycki on the right block. Bestrycki took a hard dribble toward the basket as Chapman raced from near the free-throw line to strip the ball. The ball bounced to Goetz about 5 feet from the basket, but her quick shot went off the backboard and the far side of the rim as time expired.
"When I realized that she had a wide open layup, I knew I had to just go for it and risk the fact that I may get called for a foul. It was a wide open layup or foul shots," said Chapman, who tore her left ACL in the first quarter of the 2021 state final. "We emphasized that it really comes down to the little things, and it’s going to be a battle till the buzzer goes off. Holy Cross is a great team, and I’m super-proud of the girls."
The Crusaders (15-9) were beaten at Mount Carmel in the first round last year, 50-47, when Kranson's runner off one foot from the top-right side of the arc was wide of the rim.
The District 4 third-place Red Tornadoes (21-5) play District 3 runner-up Columbia (24-2) in the second round Friday at site and time to be announced.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming into a road gym, and the crowd was loud,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano, who improved to 14-11 in state playoff games. “It is a great win for us.”
Holy Cross made it difficult, but the Red Tornadoes succeeded in part because of their ability to make things tough on the top scorer in District 2.
Kranson, a first-team all-state selection in 2021, was held to 14 points, half her average, in her first game since setting a Mohegan Sun Arena scoring record with 33 points in Friday’s district final.
Chapman did not score for the Red Tornadoes, but played a major role in containing Kranson, limiting her touches and shots.
“Mia is a warrior,” Varano said. “She's a senior leader, and we always count on her to do those type of things.
“I can’t say enough about what she did tonight.”
Mount Carmel scored 11 straight points — the last five of the first half and the first six of the second half — to take the game’s biggest lead at 26-20. Ava Chapman hit a tying 3-pointer eight seconds before halftime, and Reisinger worked inside for two baskets during the run.
Holy Cross answered with its own best streak of the game.
The Crusaders scored the last nine points of the third quarter — a 3-pointer by Goetz and six straight points by Kranson — for a 29-26 lead going into the fourth.
Jenna Pizzoli opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. Ava Chapman later capped a 7-1 run with a 3-pointer for a 38-34 lead.
Katie Witkoski and Ava Chapman each hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 11 and nine points, respectively.
Daily Item correspondents Tom Robinson and Paul Gerrity contributed to this report.
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
MOUNT CARMEL 40, HOLY CROSS 39
Mount Carmel (21-5) 40
Jenna Pizzoli 1 1-6 4, Katie Witkoski 4 0-0 11, Alyssa Reisinger 8 0-0 16, Ava Chapman 3 0-0 9. Totals 16 1-6 40.
3-point goals: Witkoski 3, Chapman 3, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Mia Chapman, Rachel Witkoski, Brynn Evert.
Holy Cross (15-9) 39
Kaci Kranson 5 4-5 14, Krista Carachilo 2 0-0 4, Molly White 1 0-0 2, Giuliana Mazza 0 2-3 2, Julia Goetz 5 1-2 15, Caitlyn Bestrycki 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 7-10 39.
3-point goals: Goetz 4.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;9;11;6;14 — 40
Holy Cross;6;14;9;10 — 39