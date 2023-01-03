MOUNT CARMEL — The Alyssa Reisinger whose name appeared on the championship banner unveiled in the Mount Carmel gymnasium Tuesday night broke out as a varsity player for that Red Tornadoes' 2020-21 state title team.
Now a savvy senior, Reisinger patiently battled through a challenging first half Tuesday against archrival Southern Columbia before coming up clutch when her team needed her most.
Reisinger scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the second half, helping Mount Carmel overcome an eight-point deficit in the third quarter. She banked the Red Tornadoes' last four points, including the go-ahead basket with 35 seconds to play, for a 41-40 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III thriller.
"Everyone knows how this matchup went last year when they knocked us out of a state run," said Reisinger. "So it's safe to say this game was a statement win and this game was personal."
The neighboring teams met for the first time since Southern Columbia outlasted Mount Carmel, 50-46, in the Class 2A state semifinals last March. That momentous victory capped a three-game, season sweep by the Tigers one year after the Red Tornadoes rallied to win the teams' district championship matchup on the way to winning state gold.
"It's always a battle," said Mount Carmel senior Jenna Pizzoli, "and it always just feels so good and hits home when we all pull together and pull it off."
Pizzoli scored all 10 of her points in the second half to back Reisinger and combat the Southern Columbia duo of Loren Gehret (nine of her game-high 17 in the second half) and Ava Novak (six of her 12).
"I told the girls in the locker room that this is probably the best game I've seen us play. It's just disappointing not coming away with the win," said Tigers coach Kam Traugh. "There's nothing to be ashamed of. We knew it was going to be a good game. It's just hard when we're winning and, at the very end, you lose by a point."
The rivalry's latest white-knuckle ride saw Southern Columbia race to a 14-5 lead with Gehret scoring eight points and keying a defense that forced nine first-quarter turnovers. The All-American soccer striker picked up her third foul with 4:40 to play in the half, leading to an Ava Chapman three-point play that pulled the Red Tornadoes within 14-10. Southern responded with a 7-0 run that included a pair of Novak buckets and an Alli Griscavage bucket and foul for the game's largest lead.
"I don't like to see Loren out because she's kind of like the quarterback of our team," said Traugh, "but I was pleased to see we didn't end up going on a negative run with that."
The 6-foot Reisinger, who leads the Red Tornadoes at 17.9 points per game, had just two baskets on 2-of-5 shooting at halftime after facing double- and triple-teams in the first half.
"Sometimes we tell them, 'Don't force that ball in there,' and that kind of made her tentative in the first half," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "In the second half, she did a much better job of just playing her game."
Katie Witkoski hit the game's only 3-pointer to pull Mount Carmel within 21-15 at half, but a quick spurt at the Tigers up 27-19 with just less than five minutes to play in the third. In the riveting sequence that followed, Reisinger blocked a shot, found Witkoski on a cut for a layup, and made an impossible scoop shot under the bucket to make it 27-25. Pizzoli then canned a pair of jumpers around another Reisinger block to end the quarter tied at 29.
Southern was just 2-of-16 from the floor in the third, keeping pace at the foul line (4-for-4).
"We knew we needed to get rebounds; we needed to get those runouts. We needed to make an impact somewhere other than scoring," said Pizzoli. "Offense starts with a stop — that's all that was said."
Alli Griscavage, the Tigers' all-state post, had seven of her game-high 16 rebounds in the fourth quarter, including one that led to free throws that made it 36-33 with 3:50 to play. Reisinger answered with a left-handed layup, but Mount Carmel went cold for more than two minutes.
The Tornadoes (9-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) were down 40-35 after Novak foul shots when Pizzoli ended the drought with a runner at the 1:30 mark. Reisinger followed a Chapman steal with a putback on the other end, and she then rebounded a missed Southern foul shot and scored to put the Tornadoes in front with 35 seconds to play.
"We really did flip the switch," Reisinger said. "Our offense is good, but defense is what wins games for us. In those last two minutes, this whole team really stepped it up."
The Tigers (4-4, 0-1) turned over the ball on their last two possessions, with Reisinger slapping the ball away from Griscavage near the sideline with 14.5 seconds to play.
"In an emotional game like this, you could fold, and we didn't fold," said Varano. "We just kept punching one possession at a time. I think it shows a lot of heart. Very proud of that."
MOUNT CARMEL 41, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 40
Southern Columbia (4-4, 0-1) 40
Brooke Charnosky 1 0-2 2, Alli Griscavage 2 3-3 7, Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 7 3-5 17, Ava Novak 4 4-4 12. Totals 15 10-14 40.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Alana Reuter, Ella Podgurski.
Mount Carmel (9-1, 2-0) 41
Ava Chapman 1 1-1 3, Jenna Pizzoli 5 0-1 10, Rachel Witkoski 2 0-0 4, Katie Witkoski 3 1-4 8, Alyssa Reisinger 8 0-0 16. Totals 19 2-6 41.
3-point goals: K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Abby Klokis, Karli Berkoski, Sarah Sosky.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;10;11;8;11 — 40
Mount Carmel;5;10;14;12 — 41
JV score: Mount Carmel 48-22.