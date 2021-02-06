The Daily Item
BLOOMSBURG — Alyssa Reisinger hit the game-winning shot as Mount Carmel handed Bloomsburg its first loss of the season, 48-47, Friday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball.
The win by the Red Tornadoes (8-3, 5-2) was coach Lisa Varano’s 250th victory in 305 games since taking over the program in 2010.
Dani Rae Renno scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Madeline Evans scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (9-1, 6-1).
Mount Carmel 48, Bloomsburg 47
Mount Carmel (8-3, 5-2) 48
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 3, Mia Chapman 3 0-0 7, Caroline Fletcher 0 1-2 1, Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 13, Dani Rae Renno 8 4-7 20, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-9 48.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Ayres, Chapman.
Did not score: Jenna Pizzoli.
Bloomsburg (9-1, 6-1) 47
Ellen Hull 1 0-0 2, Bryn Zentner 0 2-2 2, Rylee Klinger 3 0-0 8, Kelsey Widom 6 4-6 16, Madeline Evans 7 5-8 19. Totals 17 11-16 47.
3-point goals: Klinger 2.
Did not score: Olivia Hull, Paige Temple.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 8 12 13 15 — 48
Bloomsburg 9 11 11 16 — 47
n Selinsgrove 51, Danville 22
DANVILLE — The Seals overcame a slow start by outscoring the Ironmen 19-1 in the second quarter to take control of the HAC-I contest.
Cierra Adams and Avery DeFazio each scored 12 points for Selinsgrove (5-2, 5-0).
Ella Dewald scored seven points to lead Danville (1-5, 1-3).
Selinsgrove 51, Danville 22
Selinsgrove (5-2, 5-0) 51
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Latsha 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bailor 2 0-0 4, Avery DeFazio 6 0-2 12, Lizzy Diehl 3 1-2 7, Lydia Geipel 1 0-0 2, Katie Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Cierra Adams 5 1-2 12, Veronica Stanford 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 3-8 51.
3-point goals: Gabrielson, Adams.
Did not score: McKenna Parker, Haylee Nava.
Danville (1-5, 1-3) 22
Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Olivia Outt 0 1-2 1, Ella Dewald 2 2-2 7, Savannah Dowd 2 0-0 4, Riley Outt 1 0-4 2, Maddy Sauers 2 0-0 4, Chloe Hoffman 0 0-2 0, Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 3-10 22.
3-point goals: Dewald.
Did not score: Theresa Amarante, Grace Everett, Gracie Shultz, Hannah Flick, Brooke Woll.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 4 19 14 14 — 51
Danville 8 1 9 4 — 22
n Lewisburg 56,
Midd-West 46
MIDDLEBURG — The Green Dragons jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter on their way to the HAC-I win over the Mustangs.
Sophie Kilbride and Roz Noone each scored six first-quarter points for Lewisburg (7-2, 5-2). Kilbride finished with a game-high 16 points, and Noone added 13.
Chloe Sauer and Alexis Walter each scored 14 points to lead Midd-West (3-5, 1-5).
Lewisburg 56, Midd-West 46
Lewisburg (7-2, 5-2) 56
Maddie Materne 0 1-2 1, Maddie Still 1 0-0 2, Roz Noone 3 5-9 13, Sophie Kilbride 4 8-14 16, Regan Llanso 2 2-4 6, Lauren Gross 3 2-2 8, Hope Drumm 3 0-0 9, Anna Baker 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 19-33 56.
3-point goals: Drumm 3, Noone 2.
Did not score: Keeley Baker.
Midd-West (3-5, 1-5) 46
Rylee Shawver 3 3-6 10, Makenna Dietz 1 1-1 3, Chloe Sauer 5 4-9 14, Bella Fave 1 0-0 3, Alexis Walter 5 2-2 14, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 10-20 46.
3-point goals: Walter 2, Shawver, Fave.
Did not score: Leah Ferster, Carmyn Markley.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 14 22 10 10 — 56
Midd-West 5 17 15 9 — 46
n Shamokin 44,
Jersey Shore 34
JERSEY SHORE — The Indians led 35-16 after three quarters on their way to the HAC-I win.
Ari Nolter hit a 3-pointer in each quarter, and scored a game-high 14 points to lead Shamokin (5-3, 5-2 HAC-I).
Shamokin 44, Jersey Shore 34
Shamokin (5-3, 5-2) 44
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Desiree Michaels 4 0-0 10, Emma Kramer 3 0-0 6, Madison Lippay 1 0-0 2, Grace Nazih 1 0-0 2, Morgan Nolter 3 0-0 8, Ari Nolter 5 0-0 14. Totals 18 0-0 44.
3-point goals: A. Nolter 4, Mo. Nolter 2, Michaels 2.
Did not score: Ally Waugh, Payten Puttman, Cassidy Grimes, Madysyn Nolter, Cassie Drumheiser.
Jersey Shore (2-9, 1-8) 34
Emma Kauffman 1 0-0 2, Delaney Herbst 4 0-0 8, Ella TenEyck 1 0-0 3, Devon Walker 3 0-0 6, Gracie Lorson 1 0-0 2, Jocelyn McCracken 2 0-0 4, Celia Shemory 0 1-2 1, Rachel Lorson 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Schilling 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 3-6 34.
3-point goals: VanEyck.
Did not score: Samantha Machmer, Natalie Haight.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 13 7 15 9 — 44
Jersey Shore 6 8 2 18 — 34
Montoursville 42, Milton 39
MILTON — Crystal Hamilton scored a career-best 16 points, including 12 in the second half as Milton’s comeback fell just short in the HAC-II game.
The Black Panthers (3-6 overall, 1-6 HAC-II) led 18-17 at halftime, but fell behind by five after three quarters.
Montoursville 42, Milton 39
Montoursville (2-7, 2-5) 42
Alaina Marchioni 3 8-8 15, Shianne Klemick 0 2-2 2, Mackenzie Weaver 6 0-2 15, Mackenzie Cohick 0 2-4 2, Madalyn Adams 1 1-4 4, Anna Baylor 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 13-20 42.
3-point goals: Weaver 3, Adams, Marchioni.
Did not score: Madison Moll
Milton (3-6, 1-6) 39
Kiersten Stork 3 1-3 8, Morgan Reiner 3 1-3 7, Crystal Hamilton 7 2-3 16, Abbey Kitchen 2 4-5 8. Totals 15 8-14 39.
3-point goals: Stork.
Did not score: Leah Walter, Kyla Rovenolt, Brooklyn Wade, Larissa Shearer.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 9 8 13 12 — 42
Milton 6 12 7 14 — 39
n Lourdes Regional 55,
Williams Valley 49, OT
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Red Raiders outscored the Vikings 11-5 in overtime to grab the Schuylkill League win.
Lourdes Regional (6-3 overall, 3-2 Schuykill) led 37-27 after three quarters before Williams Valley rallied to force the extra session.
Emma Shimko scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders.
Lourdes Regional 55,
Williams Valley 49, OT
Lourdes Regional (6-3, 3-2) 55
Masie Reed 3 0-2 7, Katie Sandri 5 4-5 15, Peyton Kehler 4 4-10 12, Emma Shimko 7 3-6 17, Leah Kosmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 11-23 55.
3-point goals: Reed, Sandri.
Did not score: Paityn Moyer, Meryl Czeponis.
Williams Valley (4-4) 49
Tori Rabuck 5 0-1 12, Alexandra Bogle 1 2-2 5, Elyssa Yeagley 2 9-10 14, Jennifer Sincyr 4 0-0 12, Hannah Savage 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 13-17 49.
3-point goals: Sincyr 4, Rabuck 2, Bogle, Yeagley.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 15 9 13 7 11 — 55
Williams Valley 12 2 13 17 5 — 49
n Line Mountain 43,
Newport 26
MANDATA — Liberty Downs scored 10 of her team-high 11 points in the first half to help the Eagles grab a 22-14 halftime lead on the way to a Tri-Valley League win.
Hannah Ruohoniemi scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter as Line Mountain (5-5 overall, 3-4 TVL) outscored the Buffaloes 15-7 in the final period.
Line Mountain 43, Newport 26
Newport (0-11, 0-10) 26
Hazel Miller 0 2-4 2, Clair Weidenhammer 2 0-0 6, Payton Splain 5 0-2 13, Lillian Plank 1 0-0 2, Ella Weidenhammer 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 2-6 26.
3-point goals: Splain 3, C. Weidenhammer 2, E. Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Amiyah Priebe, Paige Goerman, Bailey Kuhn, Jordani Knoube, Lillian Otstott.
Line Mountain (5-5, 3-4) 43
Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4, Terri Reichard 4 0-2 8, Jaya London 1 0-0 2, Hannah Ruohoniemi 3 0-0 6, Kylie Klinger 1 0-0 2, Liberty Downs 4 3-7 11, Emily Gonsar 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 3-9 43.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas, Kyleen Michael, Elizabeth Spieles.
Score by quarters
Newport 8 6 5 7 — 26
Line Mountain 8 14 6 15 — 43
n Norry Christian 55,
Meadowbrook Christian 14
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors outscored the Lions 43-7 over the final three quarters to cruise to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Emily Garvin scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Northumberland Christian (9-1, 4-0 ACAA).
Kailey Devlin scored four points to lead Meadowbrook (1-7, 1-1).
Northumberland Christian 55,
Meadowbrook Christian 14
Meadowbrook Chr. (1-7, 1-1) 14
Alyssa Canelo 0 1-2 1, Kailey Devlin 1 1-2 4, Emily Toland 1 0-0 2, Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2, Audrey Millett 1 1-2 3, Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 3-6 14.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Ellie Sweigard.
Northumberland Chr. (9-1, 4-0) 55
Rebekah Hayner 4 2-2 11, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 1-4 9, Emily Garvin 4 3-6 11, Anna Ulmer 3 2-2 9, Emma Ulmer 5 0-0 10, Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-14 55.
3-point goals: Hayner, Krum, A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Emma Daku-Treas, Eden Daku-Treas, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Emily McCahan.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 7 4 1 2 — 14
Northumberland Chr. 12 19 15 9 — 55
n East Juniata 35,
Greenwood 27
McALISTERVILLE — The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the fourth quarter to turn a 22-all tie into a TVL win for East Juniata.
Alyssa Robinson scored seven of her game-high 18 points over the final eight minutes for the Tigers (6-2 overall, 5-2 TVL). Abby Taylor led Greenwood (3-5, 3-4) with eight points, and Alli Crockett added seven points, all in the second quarter.
East Juniata 35, Greenwood 27
Greenwood (3-5) 27
Abby Taylor 3 2-2 8, Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5, Alli Crockett 3 0-0 7, Ella Seiber 0 1-2 1, Leah Ritzman 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pennay 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 3-4 27.
3-point goals: Brummer, Crockett.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser.
East Juniata (6-2) 35
Cypress Feltman 2 1-2 5, Amara Brubaker 3 2-8 8, Marissa Coudriet 1 0-5 2, Leah Sankey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Robinson 6 3-6 18. Totals 13 6-21 35.
3-point goals: Robinson 3.
Did not score: Isabel Naylor, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 5 9 8 5 — 27
East Juniata 9 8 5 13 — 35