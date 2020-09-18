This was not the route the beginning of this column was to go this week, but I saw in our paper this morning that one of our top veteran coaches passed away this week, and it shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Former Warrior Run athletic director, teacher and coach Harry Mathias died. Mr. Mathias is still a little before my time — believe it or not — but he is somebody that people who worked in the sports department always thought highly of when I started, because he was still Warrior Run athletic director.
The Defenders had great football success under Mathias, going 56-40-2 from 1978 through 1986 with six West Branch Conference titles. He was the baseball coach for several years as well. Mathias taught for 33 years in the Warrior Run School District.
If you are too young to remember that, Harry Mathias Jr. coached Central Columbia for many years in the 1990s and just retired as the Central Columbia School District Superintendent.
Windows down, music blaring, cruising out Interstate 80 to Mill Hall last week seemed like most any fall Friday night.
Except for being two weeks later than my normal first trip to a football game, it all seemed normal.
That, of course, changed when I pulled into Don Malinak Stadium at Central Mountain High School. About 45 minutes before game time, there were some fans in the parking lot milling around, waiting to head in, but the parking lot closest to the stadium wasn’t even close to capacity.
The first strange thing happened as I headed into the stadium. Central Mountain officials stood at the gate, with a thermometer, and a Q-code to fill out a questionnaire. Luckily, I was healthy.
Both of the teams spent most of the pregame warming up at their respective ends of the field, before spending about five-to-10 minutes in the locker room prior to kickoff.
The next strange thing came as I waited for kickoff. I couldn’t leave the press box at Malinak Stadium while the teams were on the field. The only other time this happened to me came at the Little League World Series when former President George W. Bush visited. We had to report to our press seats nearly an hour early, and couldn’t leave for nearly another hour after the President left.
So I can handle sitting in a press box for a couple of quarters without a break.
The Central Mountain band sat in its assigned spot, but socially distanced, so it was quite a sight to see them sitting so far apart.
I made a joke on social media about football coaches needing to learn to modulate their voices for this no-crowd environment, and I don’t think it’s much of a joke anymore. Football coaches aren’t known for their ability to censor themselves in the heat of battle, and a few choice words floated up through the air to the stands and press box.
I have no problem with that, but I hope some coaches don’t get in trouble this year because people aren’t enamored with their vocabulary.
It’s just really hard to get used to the fact that there aren’t many fans in the stands. It was very quiet watching a varsity football game, though there were enough Central Mountain fans to at least cheer.
Poor Shikellamy had about 15-20 fans on its side, and despite their best efforts, couldn’t make much noise to counter the Wildcats. Home field will be a big advantage this season, probably moreso than usual.
One Central Mountain fan figured out a way to watch the game since he wasn’t allowed in the stadium. There is a group of trees on the hill at one end of the end zone. A man and his son traversed the hill and the trees to place camping chairs, and watched the Wildcats’ victory.