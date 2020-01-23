The Daily Item
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Mount Carmel ran away from Southern Columbia in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III girls basketball game Wednesday.
The Red Tornadoes (11-3 overall, 5-2 HAC-III) outscored Southern (9-7, 1-6) in the fourth quarter 17-2.
Lauren Shedleski chipped in 10 points in the win. Faith Callahan led Southern with eight.
Mount Carmel 44,
Southern Columbia 29
Southern Columbia (9-7, 1-6) 29
Faith Callahan 3 2-2 8, Grace Callahan 2 0-2 5, Morgan Marks 3 0-3 6, Loren Gehret 2 2-2 6, Rilyn Wisloski 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-9 29.
3-point goals: G. Callahan.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Emma Genners, Maddie Griscavage, Ava Novak, Colby Bernhard.
Mount Carmel (11-3, 5-2) 44
Mia Chapman 1 0-0 2, Caroline Fletcher 0 2-2 2, Lauren Shedleski 3 4-7 10, Dani Rae Renno 10 5-6 25, Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-0 2, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 12-17 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Brooke Bernini, Jenna Pizzoli, Jewel Scott.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 10 9 8 2 — 29
Mount Carmel 11 12 4 17 — 44
JV score: Mount Carmel 42-36. High scorer: MC, Reisinger 16.
n East Juniata 60, Juniata 26
MIFFLINTOWN — Clarye Guyer and Alyssa Robinson scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, to lead East Juniata (10-5 overall, 7-3 TVL) to a Tri-Valley League win.
East Juniata 60, Juniata 26
East Juniata (10-5, 7-3) 60
Lexie Stuck 1 0-0 2, Cypress Feltman 2 1-1 5, Amara Brubaker 1 0-1 2, Paris Feltman 3 2-2 8, Clarye Guyer 7 1-1 17, Thea Neimond 3 1-3 7, Leah Sankey 3 0-0 6, Paige Ritzman 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Robinson 4 4-6 13. Totals 23 9-18 60.
3-point goals: Guyer 2, Robinson.
Did not score: Marissa Coudriet, Isabel Naylor.
Juniata (9-6, 6-3) 26
Rowe Shepps 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bennett 2 2-2 6, Cora Musser 0 0-2 0, Mya Rush 1 0-0 3, Tajah Walton 2 1-2 5, Olivia Clark 1 4-5 6, Malin Kint 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 7-13 26.
3-point goals: Rush.
Did not score: Mackenzi Beward, Semeria Malcolm, Lorna Rivera, Liseth Montoya, Anna Mae O’Brien, Chloe Beckenbaugh.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 17 14 11 18 — 60
Juniata 3 7 8 8 — 26
n Greenwood 55, Halifax 30
MILLERSTOWN — Kenedy Stroup scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the first half to power Greenwood in the TVL.
The Wildcats (11-4, 8-2 TVL) led by 10 after one quarter.
Greenwood 55, Halifax 30
Halifax (8-7, 6-6) 30
Olivia Gainer 1 0-0 2, Caitlynn Wells 2 0-0 6, Hannah Roland 1 0-2 2, Samantha Manion 1 0-0 2, Montana Paul 3 3-4 11, Grace Flickinger 1 0-0 2, Kearstin Manion 2 1-2 5. Totals 11 4-8 30.
3-point goals: Paul 2, Wells 2.
Did not score: Alyza Steinhauer, Miranda Nace.
Greenwood (11-4, 8-2) 55
Kenedy Stroup 11 6-7 28, Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 3, Mercedes McNaughton 1 2-2 4, Abby Taylor 3 0-2 6, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 2, Alli Crockett 2 0-0 5, Alli Walton 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 9-13 55.
3-point goals: Crockett, J. Stroup.
Did not score: Madison Howell, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber, Sarah Pennay.
Score by quarters
Halifax 9 6 6 9 — 30
Greenwood 19 10 11 15 — 55
Tuesday
n Central Columbia 62,
Midd-West 39
ALMEDIA — Rylee Shawver scored a career-best 15 points for Midd-West in a HAC-II loss. Alexis Walter added 11 points for the Mustangs (0-15 overall, 0-7 HAC-II).
Central Columbia 62,
Midd-West 39
Midd-West (0-15, 0-7) 39
Rylee Shawver 5 1-2 15, Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2, Zoe Webb 2 0-0 4, Mackenna Dietz 0 1-2 1, Bella Fave 1 2-2 4, Alexis Walter 4 2-2 11, Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-8 39.
3-point goals: Shawver 4, Walter.
Did not score: Chloe Sauer, Carmyn Markley.
Central Columbia (11-5, 7-0) 62
Gracia Eckenrode 2 2-2 6, Alyssa Boyd 3 0-0 7, Lindsey Bull 1 1-2 3, Ellie Rowe 4 1-2 11, Lauren Bull 6 5-6 17, Allison Groshek 4 2-2 10, Alyx Flick 1 2-2 4, Emmie Rowe 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 13-16 62.
3-point goals: El. Rowe 2, Boyd.
Did not score: Nora Fritz, Olivia Hubler, Grace Klingerman, Madeline Weatherill, Maggie Vandermark, Amanda Brosious.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 12 6 8 13 — 39
Central Columbia 15 20 15 12 — 62