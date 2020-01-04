DANVILLE — Near flawless execution of the game plan from the opening tip was only one of the reasons why Danville coach Steve Moser said his girls played their best game of the season Friday.
In addition, the Ironmen excelled without leading scorer Linae Williams, who missed her third consecutive game with a knee injury. They then more than held their own while another senior standout, Corinna Petrus, sat for long stretches in foul trouble.
Danville had all that going for it in a marquee Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game with Mount Carmel.
The Red Tornadoes, however, countered with junior center Dani Rae Renno, who shook off a tough start to post a season-high 26 points and 24 rebounds in a 57-51 overtime win at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
“Dani Renno’s got great hands,” said Moser, “and the one thing we didn’t do that I tried to preach was, If a shot goes up — I don’t care where it’s from — turn and bump her. That’s the one thing that we did not do, and she killed us with it.
“Second-chance points? Oh, my word.”
The 6-foot-2 Renno, who missed six of 10 first-half shots — most all of them around the rim — nearly hit her season averages after halftime with 16 points and 13 rebounds to help Mount Carmel outscore its once-beaten host by 11.
“Coach Lisa (Varano) kept telling us, ‘We believe in you,’” she said, “and Coach (Gary) Spears sat me down and just told me, ‘You can do it.’”
Mount Carmel trailed from the game’s early moments until late in the fourth quarter — overcoming an 11-point first-quarter deficit — only to be pushed to overtime when Danville’s Kylee Cush beat the buzzer with a tying layup.
In the extra period, the Ironmen made just one of eight shots from the field while the Red Tornadoes got a tie-breaking steal and layup by Mia Chapman, and went 6-for-10 at the foul line. Lauren Ayres hit four straight free throws in the final 27 seconds of Mount Carmel’s third consecutive victory.
“It certainly shows that we can fight through some adversity,” said Varano. “It really wasn’t our best game early on, and you can fold under that at times and just let a game get totally away from you. They didn’t. They chipped away and stayed in the game long enough to overcome that.”
Lauren Shedleski and Alyssa Reisinger backed Renno with nine points and six rebounds apiece for the Red Tornadoes (7-2).
Danville (7-2) got 15 points and four boards and four steals from Petrus in limited time. She picked up her second foul with 30 seconds left in the first quarter, was charged with a third with 11 seconds to play in the half, and drew her fourth with 55 seconds showing in the third. The two-time HAC-I all-star sat until the 3:34 mark of the fourth quarter and fouled out with 1:05 remaining in regulation.
“Without (Williams), if we don’t have anyone else making up her points we’re going to struggle,” said Petrus, who needs eight points for 1,000 for her career. “It gives me so much more confidence in our girls that they can totally keep us in the game like they did.”
With the 5-11 Petrus on the floor from the start, the Ironmen denied the post pass to Renno, forced seven first-quarter turnovers and built an 18-7 lead just 6 1/2 minutes in. Petrus had nine points, three steals, two blocks and two boards in the quarter Danville finished up 10.
“Petrus is a phenomenal player, but I think we just lost our heads there a little,” said Renno. “Especially after the first quarter, Coach Lisa just told us to calm down. Chill out, basically.”
Fouls sent Petrus to the bench for much of the second quarter and Danville struggled with its shot, going 3-of-18 from the field. Still, while the Red Tornadoes pulled within 21-20, they still trailed by five at the half.
Danville maintained its lead throughout a well-played third quarter (one turnover each way), and went further ahead in the fourth with buckets from reserves Ella Dewald and Savannah Dowd.
“We got tremendous output from our bench,” said Moser. “I thought those girls did super.”
Shedleski scored six points in the fourth, while Renno added five to push Mount Carmel ahead 49-44 in the final minute. Olivia Outt hit a clutch 3-pointer, and, after Dewald created a turnover, Cush scored a lefty layup on an inbound pass in the final seconds.
Renno made two of three shots, hit two of three fouls and pulled eight boards over the final 10-plus minutes.
“After that initial frustration in the first half,” said Varano, “she kind of settled in and just played.”
MOUNT CARMEL 57, DANVILLE 51 (OT)
Mount Carmel (7-2) 57
Lauren Ayres 0 4-5 4, Mia Chapman 3 0-4 6, Lauren Shedleski 3 3-4 9, Brooke Bernini 1 0-0 3, Dani Rae Renno 9 8-13 26, Alyssa Reisinger 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 18-30 57.
3-point goals: Bernini.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Katie Witcoski.
Danville (7-2) 51
Olivia Outt 5 0-2 11, Kylee Cush 4 0-0 9, Emily Heath 1 1-2 3, Corinna Petrus 6 2-5 15, Melanie Egan 1 1-2 3, Ella Dewald 3 0-0 6, Savannah Dowd 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 4-11 51.
3-point goals: Cush, Outt, Petrus.
Did not score: Riley Maloney.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`9`12`14`14`8 — 57
Danville`19`7`10`13`2 — 51
JV score: Mount Carmel 40-34.