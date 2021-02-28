MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno converted two foul shots with 16.3 seconds left in overtime, and Rachel Witkoski made a steal and nailed two fouls shots of her own to clinch a 68-64 Mount Carmel victory in overtime over Central Mountain on Saturday afternoon.
Renno finished with a career-high 40 points in the game, joining Maria Fantanarosa and Ethel Serfas as the only Red Tornadoes to score 40 points in a game.
Central Mountain (12-2) led by three points with 25 seconds left in regulation. The Red Tornadoes got a good look at a 3-pointer, but missed. An alternate possession on the rebound gave Mount Carmel a chance to inbound from in front of its bench with 4.4 seconds.
Lauren Shedleski caught the ball at the top of the key, and banked home a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
The teams were tied at 61-61 and 64-64 in the overtime before Mount Camel (13-5) went on a late run.
Quinnlyn McCann had 18 points, and freshman Ava Renninger scored 11 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime for Central Mountain.
Mount Carmel 68,
Central Mountain 64, OT
Central Mountain (12-2) 64
Avery Baker 6 0-0 16; Mia Kopychansky 1 0-0 3; Ava Renninger 6 5-5 17; Quinnlynn McCann 7 1-3 18; Kiahna Jones 2 0-0 4; Reese Doyle 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 6-10 64.
3-point goals: Baker 4, McCann 3, Kopychansky.
Did not score: Alyssa Fisher.
Mount Carmel (13-5) 68
Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 5; Caroline Fletcher 1 0-2 2; Lauren Shedleski 3 1-2 9; Dani Rae Renno 13 14-19 40; Jenna Pizzoli 0 1-2 1; Rachel Witkoski 1 2-2 5; Alyssa Reisinger 1 4-4 6. Totals 21 22-31 68.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Ayres, Witkoski.
Did not score: Mia Chapman, Katie Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 10 14 16 15 9 — 64
Mount Carmel 12 8 16 19 13 — 68
ACAA Championship game
n Northumberland Chr. 58,
Meadowbrook Chr. 14
STATE COLLEGE — The Warriors limited the Lions to just nine first-half points on the way to their fifth consecutive Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament title, all victories over Meadowbrook Christian.
The Lions (12-10) made their sixth straight final appearance.
Kaitlyn Bookwalter had 15 points, and Emily Garvin chipped in 13 points and seven steals for Northumberland Christian (19-3).
Garvin was selected as the tournament’s most valuable player. Joining her on the all-star team were teammates Rebekah Hayner, Bookwalter, Anna Ulmer and Emma Ulmer. Meadobrook’s Kailey Devlin also earned all-tournament team honors.
ACAA Championship game
at C3 Sports, State College
Northumberland Chr 58,
Meadowbrook Chr. 14
Meadbrook Chr. (13-10) 14
Kailey Devlin 3 3-4 10; Audrey Millett 2 0-0 4. Totals 5 3-4 14.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Alyssa Canelo, Emily Toland, Shelby Hartman, Alaina Smith, Ellie Sweigard.
Northumberland Chr. (19-3) 58
Rebekah Hayner 2 0-0 4; Kendra Schoeppner 2 0-0 4; Emma Daku-Treas 1 2-2 4; Eden Daku-Treas 2 0-0 4; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 8 0-0 16; Emily Garvin 4 3-4 13; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 4; Emma Ulmer 2 3-4 7. Totals 24 8-10 58.
3-point goals: Garvin 2.
Did not score: Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
MCS 2 7 2 3 — 14
NCS 16 15 12 15 — 58
n Shamokin 36, Selinsgrove 28
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Seals survived one scoring drought. They couldn’t survive a second.
The Seals (5-5 overall, 5-2 HAC-I) scored just one point in the second quarter to trail by nine at halftime, but Cierra Adams scored six third-quarter points to draw the Seals within two to start the fourth.
However, the Indians defense limited the Seals to three field goals in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Desiree Michaels scored nine points, while Ari Nolter finished with seven points to lead the Indians (9-5, 9-3).
Adams and Alyssa Latsha each scored nine to lead the Seals.
Shamokin 36, Selinsgrove 28
Selinsgrove (5-5) 28
Lexy Gabrielson 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Latsha 3 3-3 9; Avery Defazio 2 0-0 4; Lizzy Diehl 2 0-0 4; Emily Davis 0 1-2 1; Cierra Adams 2 4-4 8. Totals 10 8-9 28.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Haylee Nava, Kaitlyn Shaffer, Veronica Stanford.
Shamokin (9-5) 36
Carly Nye 1 0-1 2; Desiree Michaels 3 2-2 9; Emma Kramer 1 2-3 4; Madison Lippay 2 2-3 6; Grace Nazih 2 0-0 5; Morgan Nolter 1 0-0 3; Ari Nolter 2 2-5 7. Totals 12 8-14 36.
3-point goals: Michaels, Nazih, M. Nolter, A. Nolter.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 9 1 12 6 — 28
Shamokin 11 8 9 8 — 36
n Shikellamy 58,
Mifflinburg 34
SUNBURY — Jordan Moten scored 22 points to lead three Braves in double figures as Shikellamy snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Averi Dodge added 11 points, and Paige Fausey added 10 points for the Braves (6-10 overall, 5-5 HAC-I). Moten scored 11 first-quarter points as Shikellamy opened up a 21-7 lead.
Ella Shuck had 14 points to lead the Wildcats (5-11, 4-8).
Shikellamy 58, Mifflinburg 34
Mifflinburg (5-11) 34
Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2; Ella Shuck 5 3-4 14; Brooke Catherman 3 3-3 9; Jenna Haines 4 0-2 8. Totals 14 7-11 34.
3-point goals: Shuck.
Did not score: Elizabeth Sheesley, Hayley Mook, Alexis Scopelliti, Laine Martin.
Shikellamy (6-11) 58
Melanie Minnier 2 0-0 4; Averi Dodge 5 1-2 11; Jordan Moten 8 0-2 22; Emma Bronowicz 3 2-2 8; Paige Fausey 5 0-0 10; Blaire Balestrini 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 3-6 58.
3-point goals: Moten 6, Balestrini.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Olivia Soloman, Tori Scheller, Allison Minnier, Lily Wiest.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 7 6 13 8 – 34
Shikellamy 21 15 10 12 — 58
n East Juniata 34,
Midd-West 21
MIDDLEBURG — Alyssa Robinson scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, and the Tigers limited the Mustangs to just eight first-half points.
Amara Brubaker scored a game-high 14 points to lead East Juniata (9-6).
Belle Fave scored nine to lead the Mustangs (6-12).
East Juniata 34, Midd-West 21
East Juniata (9-6) 34
Cypress Feltman 1 0-0 2; Amara Burbaker 7 0-0 14; Marissa Coudriet 2 1-2 5; Isabel Naylor 1 1-2 3; Alyssa Robinson 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 2-4 34.
3-point goals: Robinson 2.
Did not score: Lexi Stuck, Carlee Barrick, Cadee Becker, Leah Sankey, Sara Brackbill, Grace Hibbs, Paige Ritzman.
Midd-West (6-12) 21
Rylee Shawver 1 2-2 4; Chloe Sauer 1 4-4 6; Bella Fave 4 0-0 9; Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2; Leah Ferster 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 6-8 21.
3-point goals: Fave.
Did not score: Sage Phillips, Makenna Dietz, Camryn Markley, Marlo Spriggle.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 17 5 10 2 — 34
Midd-West 4 0 7 10 — 21
n Line Mountain 38,
Jersey Shore 28
JERSEY SHORE — The Eagles used a big second half to outlast the Bulldogs.
Sage Hoover scored all eight of her points in the second half, and the Eagles hit 8-of-11 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Emily Gonsar scored 11 points to lead Line Mountain (10-10).
Line Mountain 38, Jersey Shore 28
Line Mountain (10-10) 38
Sage Hoover 3 2-2 8; Terri Reichard 3 2-5 8; Jaya London 1 0-0 2; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2; Kyleen Michael 0 1-2 1; Liberty Downs 1 4-4 6; Emily Gonsar 3 4-4 11. Totals 12 13-17 38.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Kylie Klinger, Elizabeth Spieles.
Jersey Shore (3-15) 28
Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4; Devon Walker 1 0-0 2; Celia Shemory 1 0-0 2; Rachel Lorson 2 2-4 7; Aubrey Schilling 3 0-1 6; Samantha Machamer 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 3-7 28.
3-point goals: Lorson.
Did not score: Grace Lorson, Sophia Kauffman, Natalie Haight.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 8 6 11 13 — 38
Jersey Shore 9 4 5 10 — 28
Perry County Tournament
Championship
n Susquenita 51,
Greenwood 35
COVE — Taylor Portzline knocked five 3-pointers on her way to 18 points, while Hailey Sherman added 15 points to lead the Blackhawks to the victory.
Alli Crockett scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (7-7).
Susquenita 51, Greenwood 35
Greenwood (7-7) 35
Abby Taylor 3 0-0 6; Ella Brummer 2 0-0 6; Alli Crockett 4 8-9 18; Sophia Jesewski 1 0-0 2; Leah Ritzman 0 3-5 3. Totals 10 11-14 35.
3-point goals: Brummer 2, Crockett 2.
Did not score: Emillie Brinser, Ella Seiber, Sarah Pennay, Maya Gantt, Katelynn Crup.
Susquenita (16-3) 51
Grace Flickinger 1 0-0 2; Sarah Waschler 2 0-0 5; Madi Blyler 3 1-6 7; Laurel Stemple 2 0-0 4; Hailey Sherman 6 3-4 15; Taylor Portzline 6 1-2 18. Totals 20 5-12 51.
3-point goals: Portzline 5, Waschler.
Did not score: Maddy Fleischer, Bailey Lingle, Hannah Jacobo, Katie Mader.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 4 11 4 16 — 35
Susquenita 16 18 10 7 — 51
n Sullivan County 40,
Lourdes Regional 27
LAPORTE — Bethaney Beinlich scored 14 points to lead the Griffins to the nonleague win.
Emma Shimko had eight points for the Red Raiders (14-8), which didn’t reach double figures in scoring in any quarter.
Sullivan County 40,
Lourdes Regional 27
Lourdes Regional (14-8) 27
Masie Reed 1 0-1 2; Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 6; Katie Sandri 2 0-0 5; Peyton Kehler 2 2-5 6; Emma Shimko 4 0-1 8. Totals 11 2-7 27.
3-point goals: Moyer 2, Sandri.
Did not score: Chloe Rishel, Meryl Czeponis.
Sullivan County (10-4) 40
Sam Albright 1 2-2 4; Bethany Beinlich 5 4-5 14; Olivia Harney 3 0-2 7; Sophia Springman 4 3-6 11; Kassidy Beinlich 1 0-0 2; Ellie Springman 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-15 40.
3-point goals: Harney.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Lourdes 7 9 6 5 — 27
Sullivan County 10 13 7 10 — 40