Although he may need cork board, push pins and colored yarn to explain it all, Anthony Renz can trace his winding road to North Dakota back to his Little League days.
As for his younger sister Amber, well, she can mostly blame Anthony for her landing in the same Upper Midwest state.
The siblings — two of Wayne and Kim Renz’s three children, all of whom were Danville High sports standouts — are both coaching for a living in the Peace Garden State.
Anthony is in his fourth season with Fargo-Moorhead of the American Association, an independent pro baseball league, serving as the RedHawks’ hitting coach.
Amber, who spent last winter as a graduate assistant for Minot State women’s basketball, was hired as the Beavers’ full-time assistant coach in May.
“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy that two Danville, Pennsylvanians ended up in North Dakota,” Anthony Renz said.
Anthony, 28, has built a baseball-centric life in the Fargo and Moorhead areas, neighboring cities in neighboring states separated by the Red River which splits Minnesota and North Dakota. Fargo, where the RedHawks play, is 200 miles due east of Bismarck, the capital of North Dakota.
“When people hear ‘Fargo,’ they usually think of the movie — a wood chipper and freezing cold. That may be more Amber in Minot — she’s out there,” Anthony said. “She’s so far from me. People have the idea that we get together all the time, but Minot is four hours from here. It’s not like we can have picnics every day.”
Minot is 110 miles north of Bismarck, and situated just 52 miles from the Canadian border, but it’s 264 miles from Fargo.
“We’ll have a family group chat, and Anthony will be, like, ‘Yeah, it’s minus-10 degrees,’” Amber, 23, said. “I’ll be, like, ‘Seriously? It’s minus-35 here! What are you saying? I’m over here scarfed up with all these layers on, and I’m still cold!’”
Frigid temperatures aside, the Renz kids have embraced burgeoning careers in the sports that brought them success at Danville.
Anthony, a .414 career hitter for the Ironmen, was the 2011 Daily Item Baseball Player of the Year. Amber, Danville’s career scoring leader with 1,728 points, was the Daily Item Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016.
For good measure, Austin Renz, 26, now an actuary with Humana, was the Daily Item Golfer of the Year in 2012 and 2013. He and Shikellamy graduate C.J. Tyler won the WCC Invitational in Williamsport on Sunday.
All three Renz kids won district championships for the Ironmen.
Austin, who’s married and lives in Shamokin Dam, was the only sibling who didn’t find his calling a day’s car ride from home.
“Two kids in North Dakota?” Wayne Renz said prior to his first season as Danville’s girls basketball coach. “Who would have imagined?”
<>
Anthony Renz was among a talented group of Danville ballplayers — including Cody Cooper, Ryan Reichard and Jeff Ross — who enjoyed success from Minor Division All-Stars through high school. It was during his Little League years that Anthony hooked up with a fall travel team coached by Jeff Bittiger, a former Major Leaguer who was pitching for the RedHawks.
“He was my travel coach my whole life,” Anthony said of Bittiger.
After high school, Anthony played at Mansfield University, starting all but seven games in a four-year career during which he hit .304. In the summer before his senior year, he played with the Allentown Railers of the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League along with Jeff Bittiger’s son, Brett. Anthony tore up the circuit, batting .356 with four homers and 41 RBIs in 40 games. Then, in his final college season, he was all-conference and second team all-region after batting .357.
“So I had an amazing summer hitting in front of Jeff every day, who by then was the Theo Epstein of Fargo-Moorhead baseball, their director of baseball operations, and the reason I got to play with the RedHawks,” Anthony said.
Anthony signed professionally with Las Vegas (N.M.) of the Pecos League after graduation in 2015, and after batting .383 over 16 games he was promoted to Fargo-Moorhead, a Class 2A independent team. He had a short stint there and with Evansville of the Frontier League. The following year, he joined the Shippensburg University sports information department as a graduate assistant. While at Shippensburg, he met with Raiders baseball coach Matt Jones in hopes of joining in staff, and he became a volunteer assistant in the winter of 2016.
“Once I went to the first practice I knew — this is what I want to do,” he said.
Anthony spent two seasons with Shippensburg, making one NCAA tournament appearance, while pursuing his masters in communication studies. Jeff Bittiger called one day to tell Anthony that Fargo-Moorhead needed a bench coach. The RedHawks had fired Doug Simunic, the only manager they’d ever known, after 22 years, and Michael Schlact and Chris Coste had been promoted to manager and hitting coach, respectively.
“I jumped at the opportunity, mainly because of the people involved. I wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to learn under a World Series champion,” Anthony said of Coste, who played for the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies.
“So, basically, a travel coach I’d known since I was 11 called me at 24 to see if I wanted to coach in the pros.”
Coste, a Fargo native who played at Concordia College in Moorhead, is in his third season as Fargo-Moorhead’s manager with Anthony as the hitting coach. The RedHawks currently lead the American Association in batting (.308), slugging (.472) and fewest strikeouts despite playing the most games. Two players — Leobaldo Pina and Jordan George — rank among the leagues top five hitters.
“When I was first offered this opportunity, I looked to do this two years and hopefully show enough to maybe get something better,” Anthony said. “There was a monthly stipend — it was not great money. If people heard that I left with my masters to take this they’d say, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ The first couple years I had to grind, but this is the first year in my adult life that I can say I made enough money to live comfortably. It’s baseball year-round with some teaching on the side.”
In addition to coaching with Fargo-Moorhead, Anthony is on Coste’s staff at Concordia — where he teaches a mandatory wellness class — and he serves as coordinator for the Moorhead Youth Baseball program. He has interviewed for assistant positions at George Washington University, Belmont Abbey, and, most recently, Wright State, but said he is “being super-selective” because “I’m still very comfortable here.”
“He puts so much time and effort into every single detail that it’s no surprise he’s a great coach and able to make coaching a career,” Amber said. “He’s been a role model for so long. I hope to be half the coach he is one day.”
<>
Amber was twice named Class 3A all-state while at Danville, and she joined Division II Mercyhurst in the winter of 2016. She was a 1,000-point scorer for the Lakers, and earned all-PSAC first team honors after her senior year. She graduated with degrees in fashion merchandising and event planning with a 3.67 GPA in 2020.
In the summer before her senior year, she had to complete an internship requirement. Anthony helped her get in with the RedHawks organization, and she spent nearly three months in North Dakota.
“I absolutely loved it,” Amber said. “It was kind of a turning point in my life. That summer was very, very special because, one, I figured out I wanted to be in sports; two, I strengthened my relationship with my brother; and, three, I realized what I could accomplish outside of the state of Pennsylvania.”
Following graduation, Amber said she “looked everywhere” to land a graduate assistant gig, including schools in North Dakota. Minot State granted her an opportunity to join a Division II staff in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“I didn’t see this coming as a freshman, but as a senior I didn’t want to leave the game,” she said. “When my career was coming to an end, it was like, I don’t want to let go. I knew I could impact others as a coach. I want to be the coach I never had at the collegiate level.”
Minot State fired fourth-year coach Mark Graupe in early February when the Beavers were 2-6 in a COVID-shortened season. Ryan Clark, an assistant who has since moved on to Northern State (S.D.), finished out the season, and Mike Brandt was hired as Minot’s coach in March. Brandt, who had the majority of his 500-plus wins at USC-Aiken, spent the previous three seasons at SMU as the associate head coach.
“Coach Brandt and I hit it off from the start; our personalities just clicked,” Amber said. “Because he didn’t have an assistant, he came to me for a lot of things. I sat in on all the other interviews he did trying to find an assistant. I wasn’t actively looking for (the job), honestly. I was very content being a GA and learning from him.”
Amber wasn’t content with an office situation that saw her sharing a separate space with the men’s graduate assistant coach and the Director of Basketball Operations. She asked Brandt about the possibility of moving closer to the women’s basketball office, and she got her answer while in Cleburne, Texas, for the RedHawks’ road opener on May 18.
“(Brandt) called and said, ‘I think I have a way of getting you into the assistant’s office.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah? How?’ He said, ‘If you become my assistant,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness gracious — yes!’ I went back to my mom and dad, and I was tearing up. They’re like, ‘Amber, what is it?’ I’m like, I can’t do this right now. I’m low-key crying at a baseball game.
“Obviously very blessed.”
“Amber is a great fit for our women’s basketball program,” Brandt said in a statement. “From my first day until now ... she has shown how much she loves being a part of this program and really enjoys the community of Minot.
“Amber and I really connected, and she wants these young ladies to have great success on and off the court. Her vision is very similar to mine — to establish a Championship Mentality in the women’s basketball program.”
Amber’s responsibilities shifted overnight, from doing laundry and meal planning to handling workouts, coordinating the recruiting schedule and overseeing players’ academic progress. She has attended two AAU Tournaments on her own, one eight hours away, looking for the next Minot State Beavers.
“I’ve actually been kind of shocked at how much responsibility he gave me with recruiting,” she said. “I was so nervous the first time. I’m like, ‘What if I don’t get the right players? Why aren’t you going with me?’ He said, ‘It’s because I believe in you.’ I came back super-excited, saying ‘You have to see these girls.’ He’s like, ‘OK. Contact them. Let’s get them in (for a visit).’
“I love it because basketball is a sport I’ve played my whole life, but there definitely is no downtime. It’s difficult at times, but it’s so rewarding. I feel very blessed to do this.”
“Talk about someone who hit the lottery,” Anthony said. “To be a GA is amazing in itself, but to get a full-time coaching position at the D-II level is not an opportunity you can pass up. I told her to take full advantage of it.
“I’m really, really happy for her, and I’m proud of her, too.”