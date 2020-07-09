On a sunny, mid-October day in 2011, the area’s best golf rivalry of the last decade ended in a dead heat — just as it was starting to sizzle.
Danville’s Austin Renz and Shikellamy’s C.J. Tyler, both sophomores at the time, played the PIAA East Region Tournament at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood that day.
It was a little more than a week after the emerging stars waged battle for the District 4 crown — Tyler won, Renz was third — and, once again, they went head-up for a coveted prize. Of the 64 golfers, the vast majority of them upperclassmen, only 26 would advance to the state tournament.
Tyler went out with one of the region’s top early scores, bolstered by eight consecutive pars. He then drifted back in the pack with a spate of bogeys, and took a late double-bogey to finish with an 8-over par 80. Renz offset a rocky hole with a birdie on both the front and back nine, carding 40 on both sides to match Tyler and six others on the leaderboard.
Renz and Tyler’s group of eight were all knotted in 28th place, one unforgiving stroke behind a quartet that staged a playoff for three state berths.
That year — 2011 — was the last of a single-class golf postseason in the state. Since 2012, PIAA schools have been divided into Class 2A and 3A based on enrollment size. That effectively halted the Renz-Tyler rivalry and paved the way for both to end their high school careers with district championships in 2012 and 2013.
Renz and Tyler were both two-time Daily Item Golfers of the Year (they shared the 2012 honor), which made them the only multiple-time honorees in the past decade. Four more winners, along with several other district champions, are featured in The Daily Item Golf Team of the Decade (2010-19).
DAILY ITEM ALL-DECADE GOLF TEAM (2010-19)
Katie Behnert, Milton (2011-14)
Behnert was named The Daily Item Golfer of the Year in her senior season following a second consecutive District 4 Class 2A championship. The honor capped one of the area’s best prep golf careers in any decade.
As a freshman making her postseason debut, Behnert placed eighth at the district tournament. A year later, she qualified for the PIAA East Regional by claiming the district bronze medal. Her ninth-place regional finish was the first of three straight regional top-10s — a feat no other Valley golfer accomplished in the decade.
In her junior season, Behnert won the district title and placed seventh at regionals to earn her first state tournament berth. She finished 14th at states, bolstered by a second-day round of 86.
Behnert closed her career with another district crown, a fourth-place regional finish, and a tie for 10th in the state. She was part of a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after an opening-round 81 that featured 11 pars, including five of her final six holes and the last three in a row. She gave back 10 strokes over the finishing six on Day Two, carding a 97 to share 10th place at 178.
Will Orwig, East Juniata (2017-20)
The only active Valley golfer to merit all-decade recognition, Orwig will enter his senior season as the two-time defending District 4 Class 3A champion and the reigning Daily Item Golfer of the Year. He is also the two-time defending Tri-Valley League MVP.
Orwig was a TVL all-star and placed 14th in District 4 in his freshman year. The following year he won the district title by two strokes and then went on to tie for 44th place at the East Regional with a round that included two birdies. His junior season was nearly a carbon copy: a District 4 championship win by two strokes was followed by a 45th-place finish at regionals with a round that featured a pair of birdies.
However, in addition to leading East Juniata to a second straight TVL team title in 2019, Orwig led the Tigers’ charge to the district team crown and the state team tournament. East Juniata finished sixth in the state as he shot 85.
Austin Renz, Danville (2010-13)
Renz didn’t begin playing competitive golf until he was nearly high school-age at 12, but he quickly established himself as one of the Valley’s top competitors. He debuted with an 11th-place finish at his first district championship meet.
As a sophomore, he battled to a district bronze medal in the final year of a single class tournament. That punched his ticket to the crowded East Regional, where he finished in a tie for 28th place.
For the next two seasons, Renz represented District 4 as its champion in consecutive Class 2A regionals and state tourneys.
He was third at regionals in his junior year, just four strokes over par, and then tied for 17th at states (79-82). As a senior, Renz rode the Heartland Athletic Conference’s top stroke average (71.4) to the district crown, a fifth-place regional finish and 12th place in the state — one stroke shy of a medal. At states, he followed an opening-round 76 with an 81 spoiled by two double-bogeys on the back nine.
Robbie Seebold, Danville (2009-12)
Seebold authored one of the area’s most dramatic postseason stories, and, in the process, recorded the Valley’s best state finish by a male golfer in the decade.
In his senior year, Seebold charged to the District 4 Class 2A bronze medal, his best district finish by two places. That led to his second regional appearance, where he tied for the final state playoff berth by shooting 1-over on the back nine. He had to emerge from a five-man playoff to qualify for states. Then, after shooting an opening-round 78 — just six shots off the lead — Seebold was in state medal contention to the very last hole. He placed 11th in the state with twin 78s — just one stroke out of the medals — after finishing with three consecutive bogeys.
A strong scorer for the Ironmen in dual meets throughout his career, Seebold’s first postseason success came as a sophomore in 2010 when he placed fifth in the district and tied for 26th in the single-class East Regional. His junior season ended with a seventh-place finish at districts.
C.J. Tyler, Shikellamy (2010-13)
The only year the Braves wunderkind did not win a district championship was his freshman season — when he surrendered the crown in a playoff.
Tyler was the Valley’s only three-time district champion and four-time regional qualifier during the decade, but he made just one state tournament appearance from the ultra-competitive Class 3A field.
After tying for 46th place, 28th and 32nd at regionals, respectively, Tyler put together a tremendous round in 2013 to finish in a three-way tie for third at 1-under 71. He holed out for double-eagle on the par-5 fourth hole, then carded a pair of eagles on the back nine. His 34 coming in was the regional’s top score.
Tyler’s first round at states was muddied by a triple-bogey on No. 9. His second day got away with a nine during the front nine and another triple on the back end for an 80-84 (164) that tied for 29th place.
JUST MISSED THE CUT
Selina Albert, Lourdes Regional (2014-17)
Albert thrice finished in the district’s top five, winning the silver medal in her senior season and the bronze as a sophomore. She twice qualified for the Class 2A East Regional, tying for fourth place in her final year. Albert capped her career by finishing 17th in the state meet, highlighted by a second-round eagle, and earning her second Daily Item first-team nod.
Vince Bender, Warrior Run (2014-17)
The 2016 Daily Item Golfer of the Year and three-time first-team all-star, Bender thrice qualified for regionals despite not finishing among the district’s top three. His best showing was fourth as a junior when he went on to tie for 13th at regionals, losing a state berth in a playoff. The next year, he tied for sixth in the region and was 25th in his only state meet.
Raven Fatool, Shikellamy (2010-13)
Fatool saved her best for last in a career that featured a pair of District 4 Class 3A championships. After her first district win as a junior, she tied for 14th place in the East Region. In her final season, she repeated as the district champion and finished ninth at regionals with a round that included an eagle. That ushered Fatool to states where she placed 17th.
Garrett Fox, Millersburg (2014-17)
Fox gradually climbed the District 3 ladder, from 26th place as a freshman to third as a junior and fourth in his final season. He qualified for the Class 2A East Region in each of his last two years, finishing in the top 20 both times. In his senior year, Fox rallied from a run of five bogeys on the front nine to tie for 12th place and advance to states, where he was 34th.
Gavin Geiger, Danville (2013-16)
Geiger, the 2015 Daily Item Golfer of the Year, arrived with a bang two years earlier with a fourth-place district finish and the first of three regional appearances. His junior year postseason was his best, sparked by a District 4 bronze medal followed by a ninth-place tie at regionals. In his only state meet, Geiger placed 26th with a round that included a birdie and eight pars.
Roman Reeder, Selinsgrove (2014-17)
Year by year, Reeder improved his district standing — from seventh place as freshman, to fifth and second — before ultimately winning the 2017 Class 3A championships. His gold and silver medals came with East Region berths, and he placed 51st as a junior and tied for 32nd as a senior. In his final regional, Reeder sat 12th after carding a 37 on the front nine.