STATE COLLEGE – Penn State could announce a new athletic director by Friday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
On Tuesday, Thamel said "Penn State is targeting Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft" as the athletic program searches for a replacement for outgoing AD Sandy Barbour.
In March, Barbour announced plans to retire this summer after an eight-year tenure in State College.
Kraft was hired as Boston College’s athletic director in July 2020. Before his arrival in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Kraft served as Temple’s athletic director since 2015.
Boston College under Kraft won the 2021 women's lacrosse national championship, giving the program its first women's national title. Kraft in 2021 also hired men's basketball head coach Earl Grant
While at Temple, Kraft worked alongside former Penn State linebacker Matt Rhule, the Owls’ football head coach at the time who now coaches the Carolina Panthers.
Kraft graduated from Indiana University and spent two seasons (2009-2011) at his alma mater as assistant athletic director.