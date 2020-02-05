STATE COLLEGE – Penn State running back Ricky Slade has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a published report from 247Sports.
Slade’s departure comes as no surprise. He became buried under the Nittany Lions’ running back depth chart this past season.
The former 5-star recruit from Virginia began the 2019 season as Penn State’s starting running back but he was supplanted by Journey Brown (Meadville High) in Week 3 against Pittsburgh.
Brown finished his redshirt sophomore season with 890 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He rushed for a career-high 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Penn State’s 53-39 Cotton Bowl win. Brown earned the Cotton Bowl’s most valuable player award following his performance.
Slade played in 12 games last season and recorded 214 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His 214 yards ranked fourth among Penn State’s running backs, behind Brown and true freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.
The sophomore tallied five carries for 58 yards in the Cotton Bowl.
Slade played in nine games as a true freshman in 2018. Playing behind future second-round NFL draft pick Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles), Slade rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries.
Slade concludes his Penn State career with 471 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 92 carries.