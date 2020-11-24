STATE COLLEGE – Penn State safety Trent Gordon has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to Rivals.
The redshirt sophomore is listed as the No. 3 safety on the Nittany Lions’ depth chart heading into this week’s road game at Michigan.
Gordon played in games against Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland this season after logging playing time in 10 games in 2019.
The Texas native posted his best outing as a Nittany Lion during the 2019 Cotton Bowl, where he recorded a career-high five tackles. He tallied a tackle for a loss in Penn State’s road win at Iowa last season, and he ended his redshirt freshman year with five pass breakups.
He played in four contests as a freshman in 2018.
Gordon signed with Penn State as a three-star cornerback prospect from Manvel High (Manvel, Texas). He switched positions to safety this offseason but has been buried under starter Lamont Wade and reserve Ji’Ayir Brown on the depth chart.
The 5-foot-11, 199-pound defender held recruiting offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and numerous other Power Five programs when he selected Penn State.