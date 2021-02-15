STATE COLLEGE – Penn State could soon find itself in search of a new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Tennessee will soon announce Nittany Lions assistant Tim Banks as its new defensive coordinator.
“Sources: Tennessee is finalizing a deal to hire Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks as the school’s new DC,” Thamel tweeted. “Banks has extensive DC experience, including at Illinois, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.”
Banks joined the Nittany Lions five years ago following a four-year stop at Illinois where he held the title of co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Penn State in 2020 had the Big Ten’s second-ranked pass defense after yielding 198.6 yards passing per game.
The Detroit native established himself as one of Penn State’s most valuable recruiters, as well, as he helped the Nittany Lions land four class of 2021 signees from Michigan.
The Nittany Lions signed the Detroit sibling duo of Kalen (cornerback) and Kobe (linebacker) King along with fellow Detroit standout Jaylen Reed (safety). Belleville, Michigan’s Jamari Buddin (linebacker) also signed with the Nittany Lions as part of the class.
“I try to figure out how I can help you be your best version of yourself that you can possibly be,” Banks said of his role as a coach last season. “I think that resonates with most people. I love my guys, I truly love what I do, and hopefully, those guys can feel that. Because at the end of the day, for me, personally, it’s not just about football. It’s about helping to develop these guys not just as players, but as young men.”
Should Tennessee hire Banks, he would become the third assistant to depart the program this offseason. Penn State in January parted ways with one-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Earlier this month, Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen was hired in the same capacity with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.