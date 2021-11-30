STATE COLLEGE — Penn State could be in the market for a new defensive coordinator.
Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel on Tuesday reported Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is the leading candidate for the vacant head coach position at Virginia Tech.
“Sources: Virginia Tech’s search has focused in on Penn State DC Brent Pry. No deal is done yet, but the hire is expected to happen soon,” Thamel tweeted.
Pry was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech from 1995-1997.
The move would be a significant blow for the Nittany Lions as Pry is one of the few Penn State assistants who has been with head coach James Franklin throughout his eight-year tenure.
Under Pry, Penn State’s defense during the 2021 regular season finished the year ranked second in total defense in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions yielded just 16.8 points per game.
Only one of Penn State’s 12 regular-season opponents scored a first-quarter touchdown against the Nittany Lions’ defense in 2021. Each of Penn State’s five losses was by a margin of nine or fewer points.
Pry first connected with Franklin during the 2011 season, Franklin’s first as Vanderbilt’s head coach. Pry that season was tabbed as an assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.
He and Franklin arrived in Happy Valley together in 2014. Two seasons later, Pry was elevated to defensive coordinator.
In 2018, the Nittany Lions led the FBS in sacks. A year later, Penn State’s defense finished the season ranked eighth in the FBS in scoring defense.
Pry, who was born in Altoona, would become the second Penn State coordinator to lead a team in Virginia. In December 2019, former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named head coach at Old Dominion University.
Virginia Tech earlier this month “mutually parted” ways with former head coach Justin Fuente, who went 43-31 during six seasons.