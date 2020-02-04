ALMEDIA — Sometimes it’s not a matter of adjustments for a coach. For Danville’s Lenny Smith, Monday night was one of those nights.
His Ironmen didn’t need to change anything they were doing against Central Columbia. They just needed to do it better.
“(Central Columbia) was really beating us to the basket (in the first quarter),” Smith said. “They were killing us, getting us into foul trouble.”
After big a first quarter, though, the Ironmen defense clamped down, and Danville knocked down 12 3-pointers, for a 60-49 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
“We came out slow on the defensive end,” Danville junior K.J. Riley said. “At least we were able to knock down some shots to keep us in the lead.”
Danville (14-6) won its fifth straight game, but wasn’t easy in Central Columbia High School’s “Bird Cage.”
“Playing up here in this gym, I think it’s the ultimate home-court advantage in the area,” Smith said. “The fans are right on top of you. There are different backgrounds to shoot against” as one of the baskets is buffered by a set of bleachers and the student section in the high school.
Shooting against the gym wall backdrop on other end, the Ironmen started the first half on fire from behind the arc. Danville shot 8-of-17 from 3 in the half, while taking just six two-point shots and making two of them.
Central Columbia (15-4) built a 15-8 lead with 2:15 left in the first quarter on Eli Morrison’s three-point play, but the Ironmen’s Mavin James, Dante Harward and Jack Smith all hit 3-pointers before the end of the quarter. Smith’s came near the buzzer to pull the Ironmen to within 19-17.
The Blue Jays would build a 26-22 lead late in the second quarter, but freshman Carson Persing stopped a nearly 3 1/2-minute scoreless streak for the Ironmen with his second 3-pointer of the half. Riley followed with five straight points as Danville took a 30-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We were shooting the ball pretty well in warmups,” said Riley, who finished with a team-high 17 points. “But, to be honest, we’re a good shooting team. That’s all we do (in practice) is shoot.”
The Ironmen built an eight-point lead after a James’ 3-pointer, but the Blue Jays rallied to take a lead late in the third quarter with a 10-0 run. When Garrett McNellis hit the second of his back-to-back short jumpers, Central had a 40-38 lead before Riley answered with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the third quarter.
The Blue Jays would gained one last lead when Dylan Harris converted a three-point play for a 45-43 edge with 5:25 left in the game.
The rest of the fourth quarter was all Ironmen. James knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game off an inbounds play with 4:54 left. Harward converted on a baseline drive. Jagger Dressler then followed with a steal and a three-point play, giving Danville a 51-45 lead. Persing had a layup, while Riley knocked down seven foul shots to ice the game.
“We withstood the storm, which was big,” Smith said. “We have a resilient bunch, and we got it going again once they made their run.”
James finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win. Riley added eight rebounds and four assists. Harward had a team-high nine boards for the Ironmen.
Harris finished with 16 points, and Morrison had 14 points — 12 in the first half — for the Blue Jays.
DANVILLE 60, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 49
Danville (14-6) 60
Mavin James 5 0-0 14; Jack Smith 3 0-0 9; K.J. Riley 4 7-10 17; Jagger Dressler 2 1-1 5; Dante Harward 3 0-1 7; Carson Persing 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 8-12 60.
3-point goals: James 4, Smith 3, Riley 2, Persing 2, Harward.
Did not score: Colton Sidler, Mitch VandenHuevel.
Central Columbia (15-4) 49
Eli Morrison 5 3-3 14; Russell Gump 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 6 3-3 16; Patrick Yost 4 3-3 11; Garrett McNelis 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 9-10 49.
3-point goals: Morrison, Harris.
Did not score: Zander Bradley, Luke Zeisloft.
Score by quarters
Danville 17 13 11 19 — 60
Central Columbia 19 9 12 9 — 49
JV score: Danville, 79-21. High scorer, Dan, Zach Gordon, 20.