The Danville football team took advantage of its bye week last week.
Not playing in a football game in the final week of the regular season allowed the Ironmen and their coaching staff to work on things that can’t normally be attacked during game preparation — like specific game situations.
Danville also used it as a mental break as well. Though the actual regular season has been shortened, the teams have worked out longer than usual — since June 28 — so that time off was well deserved.
“I think the timing worked out real well for us, and it gave us an opportunity to take some of the pressure — mentally and physically — off the kids,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said.
Now the Ironmen (6-1) are back on the field Saturday at 1 p.m. in a District 4 Class 3A semifinal with Athens (5-1) at Ironmen Stadium. The winner of Saturday’s game plays the winner of Montoursville-Loyalsock in the championship game.
The Wildcats bring a young team into the playoffs — all of their skill position players are underclassmen — but one that has been playing well for veteran coach Jack Young. Sophomore quarterback Mason Lister has thrown for 786 yards and three scores, while rushing for another five scores. Junior tailback Shayne Reid leads the team with 607 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
Brennan got a chance to scout the Wildcats in person thanks to the Friday night off, taking in Athens’ 35-7 victory over Montgomery.
“They have some athletes. The quarterback is one of those multi-sport kids, who is just an outstanding athlete,” Brennan said. “The running back hs some speed, and they are good-sized upfront. I’ve known Jack for a long time, I haven’t played an Athens team since 2003, but I know they are going to be well-coached and fundamentally sound.”
That size up front comes from 6-foot-6, 330-pound left tackle Ian Wright, and 5-foot-11, 260-pound two-way lineman Connor Sidoni.
Those two will also be charged with helping stop the Danville offense, which is clicking on all cylinders. K.J. Riley has thrown for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, while sophomore Carson Persing has 38 grabs for 687 yards and seven scores. Jagger Dressler (405 yards, seven touchdowns) and Ian Persing (227 yards, 4 TDs) have also played big roles in the passing game for the Ironmen.
“We can’t let them have big plays. We have to make them drive the ball down the field,” Young said. “We’ve been really good with that this year.”
The Wildcats have spent this week at practice working on their defensive discipline. Young said that the Wildcats can’t allow Riley outside of the pocket to make plays.
“You’re not going to completely stop an offense like that. He’s just too good,” Young said. “We don’t want our ends flying upfield, because he’ll just step up in the pocket, or just move to the outside, and make the play. We have to keep our fundamentals.”
Young said that he still believes that two of the three things that can happen when you throw the ball are bad. He’s hoping that the Wildcats win in those odds.
“I don’t really want him running all over the field,” Young said. “We have to rely on our secondary to play well in coverage, and we have to rally to the football.”
Brennan feels like as the season as gone on the Ironmen running game has improved to take some of the pressure of the Danville passing game. Zach Gordon has grown into his role at halfback in replacing the injured Ty Stauffer, and freshman Aaron Johnson has shown flashes in his backup role in the last two games.
“I think you need to be able to run the football at this time of the year, and that’s one of the things that has gotten more consistent as the year has worn on,” Brennan said. “That’s the group I coach, so I always think it could be better, but we’ve only allowed two sacks in pass protection as well.”
As well as Danville’s offense has played this season, its defense has nearly matched it. They’ve allowed just one touchdown over the last two games. Sophomore Mason Raup leads the team with 65 tackles, 17 for a loss. Gabe Benjamin and Ian Persing also each have nine tackles for loss from their linebacker positions this season.
If the Wildcats can’t get their running game going, passing isn’t any easier against the Ironmen. In six games this season, Danville has 11 interceptions, led by Ian Persing’s three.
“I don’t care what scheme they run. With the kind of speed and the athletes that they have on defense, any scheme they run (defensively) would probably be successful,” Young said. “They have a lot of kids that can get to the ball, quickly.”