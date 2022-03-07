Leah Walter stood in the brick-lined corridor just outside of the Magic Dome arena last week, and quickly weighed her athletic accomplishments for Milton High.
The Black Panthers senior has been wildly successful in her varsity career. She was a state qualifier in cross-country and track and field, where she set the school’s 800 meters record. Heartland Athletic Conference soccer coaches voted her a first-team midfielder three times, and she was chosen for two HAC basketball all-defensive teams.
Before the sweat was dry from Milton’s district semifinal win over Shamokin, however, Walter had a new crowning achievement.
“(This is) number one. I’ve always wanted to do this,” she said of clinching a state playoff berth. “When I broke the school record in the 800 that was a pretty good feeling, but just to have people to celebrate with ...
“(Track) is more of an individual thing. To have a team to celebrate with, that just takes it to the next level.”
The Black Panthers had good reason to celebrate after overcoming a 16-point deficit to reach a district final for the first time since 2011.
Too often in the last decade, Milton teams would begin circling the drain when they fell behind by double-digits with little hope of pulling out of the tailspin. The rally against Shamokin was remarkable because the Black Panthers played a 14-0 third quarter to tie the score, then continued their surge to a 27-point turnaround.
“This year’s team is a lot different. We’re family,” said senior Kiersten Stork. “All the other years we would just crumble if we were down that much. We just love each other so much and we believe in ourselves and each other so much that we knew we can do better than how we were playing.”
“About halfway through the season, we had a bad loss to Hughesville,” said Walter. “After that, we kind of changed anything. We restarted how we practice — everything is a competition in practice — and that just really set us up for this situation.”
They didn’t know it at the time, but the Black Panthers’ 45-34 win over the top-seeded Indians also put an exclamation point on an astonishing performance by HAC-II girls basketball teams this season.
The nine Heartland-II programs went 24-0 against their HAC-I counterparts, with every team except Loyalsock (who faced no HAC-I opponents) winning at least two crossover games.
Central Columbia went 6-0 against HAC-I, including a pair of district playoff wins; Milton was 4-0 with two such district victories; while Southern Columbia and Hughesville were each 3-0. Even the teams that finished at the bottom of the HAC-II standings — Warrior Run and Montoursville — were 2-0 in HAC crossovers.
All but three HAC-II teams qualified for the state playoffs, with Southern Columbia (Class 2A), Loyalsock (3A) and Central Columbia (4A) winning district titles; Milton placing second in Class 4A; and two others (Bloomsburg and Mount Carmel) winning third-place games for berths. Every one of those six, except Milton, appeared in the state playoffs in the last two seasons.
“We spend so much time together off the court and outside of practice, that it doesn’t feel like it’s new,” said junior Mo Reiner. “Yeah, it’s our first year building this up, rebuilding our program, but we trust each other and believe in each other so much that it is just second nature.”
Black Panthers coach Phil Davis said, “I have great coaches that prepare those kids, and I have kids that compete every single day. I think they’ve gotten to the point where they feel like, Look, if I’m winning or losing, it makes no difference; I’m still going to compete every possession. I just think they have a belief that we haven’t always had in the past.”
The Black Panthers (12-13) host District 11 runner-up Allentown Central Catholic (20-4) in the nightcap of a Wednesday doubleheader. The opener features three-time defending District 4 Class A champion Northumberland Christian (22-3) against District 3 third-place Greenwood (10-13). District 4-A runner-up Lourdes Regional (15-10) hosts District 11 runner-up Nativity BVM on Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, District 4 third-place Shamokin (19-6) plays at District 2 champion Dunmore (23-1) in Class 4A.
In Class 2A games today, District 4 champion Southern Columbia (25-1) hosts District 2 runner-up Elk Lake (15-9), while District 4 third-place Mount Carmel (20-5) plays at District 2 champion Holy Cross (16-8). The Tigers, who have won 16 consecutive games, won their first district crown since 2018 after losing last year’s final to eventual state champion Mount Carmel, 57-52.
“Our number one goal at the beginning of the season was winning districts,” said Southern junior Ava Novak.
“We didn’t expect anything less,” Tigers senior Summer Tillett added. “We knew the talent we had coming into this season from last year when we were one step away from gold.”