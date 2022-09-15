Penn State wrestling great Zain Retherford will compete for his first senior world title today after blanking a former champion in the semifinals at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade on Thursday.
Retherford, who won PIAA titles at Line Mountain and Benton, then won three NCAA titles at Penn State and claimed the Hodge Trophy twice. The Hodge is awarded to the nation's top collegiate wrestler.
In Thursday's semifinals at 70 kg, Retherford beat Zurabi Iakobishvili, of Georgia, 7-0. Iakobishvili won the world title in 2017.
Retherford, now 27, has not allowed a point in four bouts, including a fall. He is looking for his first world title; his best finish was 11th in 2016. Retherford is a former cadet world champion, claiming international gold as a teen in 2012.
In today's title bout, Retherford meets Japan's Tsushima Narikuni, who won his semifinal 11-10.
Two other American wrestlers will also wrestle for world titles today, including Olympic champion David Taylor, another former national champion at Penn State.
Taylor, a two-time NCAA champion and reigning Olympic champion, outscored his opponents 33-0 on his way to the final at 86 kg. Taylor has picked up three tech falls to reach the final.
In the final, Taylor will meet his rival Hassan Yazdani of Iran. Yazdani won the 2016 Olympic gold and the 2021 world titles over Taylor, with Taylor winning the 2020 Olympic title.
At 79 kg, five-time world champion and former Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs also easily worked into the final with three tech falls and a 9-2 decision.