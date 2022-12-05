The Daily Item
When the final buzzer sounded on Shikellamy’s two-point loss to Bangor on March 2, it brought an end to the high school basketball careers of Emma Bronowicz, Averi Dodge, Tori Scheller and five other Braves seniors.
It could have also signaled the start of a rebuild for Braves coach Lew Dellegrotti, but the longtime chief may only need a bit of remodeling to have another contender in Lockcuff Gym.
The Braves won 17 games a season ago and stormed to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I crown before bowing to Bangor in the Districts 4/11 subregional semifinals. They just missed the program’s first state playoff appearance since 2010, then bid farewell to that heart-and-soul core that created last season’s success by playing scads of varsity minutes together.
What they left behind was a breakout star in senior Paige Fausey, a junior right on the cusp in Blaire Balestrini, and an infusion of talent from a super junior high team.
It may be enough talent to emerge from the new, six-team HAC-I field (after the conference split into three divisions) and challenge for a Class 5A state berth on a path that now joins with District 6.
Fausey averaged 9.6 points (second on the team to Scheller’s 10.1), 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals last season to land on the all-HAC-I second team. She was also voted to the HAC-I all-defensive team.
Balestrini only scratched the surface of what she can bring to the Braves by scoring 4.0 ppg. off the bench. She had four double-figure games in the second half of the season and was third on the team in 3-pointers. Balestrini and fellow juniors Allison Minnier and Olivia Solomon will have the opportunity to expand their roles. and Shikellamy’s seven-girl freshman class includes surnames familiar to the program in Mya Bronowicz and Lily Fatool.
The remaining HAC-I teams — Central Mountain, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove — must also deal with differing degrees of graduation loss, but, like Shikellamy, each has a keystone player in place.
The District 6 Wildcats — now a subregional rival of the Braves and Selinsgrove — welcome back HAC-I second-team honoree Kiahna Jones, a 6-footer who averaged 8.7 points, 7.0 boards and 2.8 blocks last year.
Ironmen senior sharpshooter Ella DeWald had a strong case for a HAC-I second-team spot at 9-plus points per, but the strength of a nine-team division pushed her to third team. She and fellow 3-point ace Theresa Amarante are joined by classmate, Maddie Sauers, who may have to do battle as an undersized post, in a sparse senior class. Two juniors, guards Grace Everett and Lucy Pickle (HAC-I all-defense) solidified starting roles for Wayne Renz last season, and promising freshman Maddie Merrell has an opportunity to do the same.
Jersey Shore poured the foundation for future success by winning 10 of its last 15 regular-season games to go 13-9. The Bulldogs have an ace in sophomore guard Peyton Dincher (14.7 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 2.2 spg.), who knocked down 55 3-pointers and 85% of her free throws in a smashing varsity debut.
Green Dragons senior Sophie Kilbride, a four-year starter and first-team division all-star last season, will be a factor in the HAC-I MVP race. She has room for growth on the stat sheet (7.1 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 3.0 apg.), but she’ll be the engine for an improving team. Maddie Still and Maddie Materne, seniors who were HAC-I third team and all-defense, respectively, return after battling injuries last season. Sydney Bolinsky, a junior, finished second on the team in points, while sophomores Maria Bozella and Elsa Fellon made good first impressions for Brent Sample.
In his one season with the Seals, Aaron Ettinger helmed a 14-win team that lost to that same Bangor team in the subregional. He has since returned to Gabby Holko’s staff at Susquehanna University, handing his whistle to good friend and former assistant Matt Salsman. Given the choice, though, Selinsgrove might instead wish back graduates Avery DeFazio and Cierra Adams, all-league players who left crater-sized holes in the lineup. There are more than a half-dozen varsity returners who can play (senior Alyssa Latsha was HAC-I all-defense), but none have yet to prove she can sing lead.