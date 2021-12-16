Through all of the outstanding action last season, one of the big things missing for boys basketball was the fans.
Games such as last year’s District 4 Class 4A championship battle between Danville and Mifflinburg needed a raucous packed house to be fully appreciated.
If the beginning of the 2021-2022 season is any indication, those crowds missed the games just as much as the players missed the crowds.
“It was fun to coach and fun to play in this environment for the kids. It’s something the kids will always remember,” Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said Tuesday after Braves beat rival Selinsgrove in front of a big crowd at Selinsgrove. “The fans in the stands and the students, yelling and screaming with every basket, it’s something that we missed last season.”
Those fans should have another entertaining season. Here’s a look at the Heartland Athletic Conference teams and some other area squads:
Heartland-I
Danville has dominated this division over the last two seasons, but graduation losses have the Ironmen moving closer to the pack. Meanwhile, the teams looking to unseat Danville at the top of the division all have gotten better.
Danville returns just two players from last year’s state quarterfinal team who saw significant action in the playoffs. Zach Gordon returns to start at guard, while Carson Persing — who missed the regular season with a football injury — played key minutes off the bench in the playoffs.
“Once we get everybody healthy, we feel like we have nine guys that can score,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “Zach Gordon controls the game for us. He goes fast when we want to go fast, and slows down when we need to slow down. He takes care of the basketball. You don’t see many turnovers out of Zach.”
Persing added, “We’re definitely still finding our chemistry on offense. A lot of our guys played football, so we haven’t had a lot of practice time yet. Not many players have varsity experience, either.”
Lewisburg and Mifflinburg should provide the biggest challenge to the Ironmen, but one can’t count out Shikellamy.
John Vaji returns to the bench following a three-year absence after previously coaching the Green Dragons for 15 seasons. The cupboard is certainly not bare — senior Jacob Hernandez and junior Cam Michaels are two of the top players in the area — but don’t overlook seniors Joey Martin and Forrest Zelechoski, who played big roles as well.
The Wildcats have to replace Daily Item Player of the Year Isaiah Valentine, the area’s leading scorer. If senior Cannon Griffith and sophomore sharp-shooter Tyler Reigel can pick up the scoring slack, the Wildcats have enough athletic big men inside to be in the thick of things once again.
The Braves may be a darkhorse. They got hot at the right time last season and won the Districts 4-6 Class 5A title after an 0-8 start. Senior guard John Piefer and junior guard Mason Dietrich are the only two starters returning for the Braves, but sophomores Cam Lenner and Ryan Williams will be big contributors. Senior Kaden Hoffman can shoot, and, along with Trey Wallace, he gives the Braves size and rebounding inside.
Shamokin is without big man Cayan Lee to start the season. Senior guards Colin Seedor and Joe Tarr, along with junior Cam Annis, all started last season. With three freshmen and a sophomore in the rotation, Indians coach Chris Zimmerman might need the early season to get Shamokin firing on all cylinders.
Along with Vaji, Justin Keiser is a new coach in the division at Selinsgrove. He replaced Ethan Hummel. Keiser, who was an assistant to Matt Salsman at Lewisburg for the past three seasons, inherits a three-win team from a year ago.
The Seals have decent size and an experienced backcourt with Ryan Reich and Isaiah Ulrich. Freshman Gavin Bastian can provide a spark off the bench.
Heartland-II
Loyalsock won the Class 3A state title last season, and its only loss came to Holy Redeemer early on.
The Lancers lost a lot of talent from the title team, and they already had a loss in their opener against Berks Catholic.
However, Saraj Ali and Brenden Clark are the most formidable inside combo in the division, and they make the Lancers a prohibitive favorite.
As for the rest of the league, it should be up in the air once again.
Hughesville has the most back, and the best chance to push the Lancers. The Spartans return four starters from last year’s team, including senior Nick Treveloudes, who led the team in scoring before being injured, and 6-foot-5 big man Carter Cowburn.
Milton and Midd-West should be greatly improved.
The Black Panthers are led by junior Xzavier Minium and Jace Brandt. They hope to build on a successful football campaign. It started with a win in their league opener against Central Columbia on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs have hot-shooting Braeden Reid and junior Griffen Paige, a 6-foot-4 swingman, back from a team that fared well in the tough division last year. Now the goal is to win a few games in the league and move up in the Class 4A power rankings when the playoffs start.
Southern Columbia just missed the playoffs last season, despite finishing 10-8. The Tigers were nudged out of the No. 8 seed by Warrior Run.
Southern Columbia won’t start its season until Monday due to football, but the Tigers have sophomore Brian Britton and junior Braeden Wisloski in the backcourt. The return to health of Liam Klebon, who missed the last 10 weeks of the football season with an injury, and the development of their young inside players will determine if they can challenge Loyalsock.
Mount Carmel and Warrior Run might take a step back this season due to graduation losses.
The Red Tornadoes contended for the Division III title in the last four seasons before the league consolidated to two divisions, but all-time leading scorer Mike Balichick graduated. Senior forward Pedro Feliciano will provide some scoring, and the Red Tornadoes will be big — Matt Scicchitano, Nick Nestico and freshman Noah Simko are all larger than 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.
The Defenders have to replace leading scorer and rebounder Ethan Hartman, along with second-leading scorer A.J. Beiber. Warrior Run will be young. Mason Sheesley is the leading returning scorer as a junior. The Defenders have no seniors and just two juniors on their varsity roster.
Class A schools
The HAC doesn’t have any Class A schools, but the three local Allegheny Christian Athletic Conference schools — Juniata Christian, Northumberland Christian, and Meadowbrook Christian — join Lourdes Regional in pursuit of a District 4 title.
The Warriors should be the favorite to repeat in the ACAA-Eastern Division. Henry McElroy is the leading returning scorer from a team that finished third in last year’s National Christian Association Tournament in Pittsburgh.
The Lions are led by Ashton Canelo, who has started all four seasons for Meadowbrook Christian. The leading scorer for Meadowbrook Christian, Canelo has three other starters back this season, though senior forward Nevin Carrier now plays for Milton.
The Red Raiders gave top-seed North Penn-Liberty all it could handle last season, before falling late in the district semifinals. Lourdes Regional bounced back with a nine-win season after missing the playoffs in 2019. Maxwell Reiprish gives them size inside, and Tyler Novak and Casen Sandri are both three-year starters for Lourdes Regional.