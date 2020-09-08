Bucknell junior Marly Walls said it has taken some time to adjust to being back on campus due to the measures in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a little weird,” she said Monday, which marks three weeks since classes began for the fall semester. “The first few days I hated the mask. In normal life, now the mask is whatever, but in basketball — when you’re running and stuff — it really sucks.”
As a member of the women’s basketball team, Walls is part of a small group of Bucknell student-athletes who have been allowed to participate in organized athletic activities. The men’s and women’s basketball teams started conditioning over the weekend, and the golf team is allowed to practice.
Walter Ellis, a junior on the men’s basketball team, said he has been able to adjust pretty well to his new schedule.
“It’s actually a lot different, but it’s not too bad,” Ellis said. “All of my classes are online. I don’t have to worry too much about going out and keeping social distance from people because I don’t have to go anywhere except my apartment and the gym.
“It’s worked out well. I have a routine where if I have a break between my classes I can get my workout in.”
Walls has a split schedule, with one online class, a hybrid class and two in-person classes.
“My class that’s split between online and in-person, we meet outside,” she said. “I carry a lawn chair to the quad and sit outside, six feet away from everyone and a mask is required. For my night class, we literally have to clean the room after we’re done.”
Walls said she was happy to do such things to help keep the campus safe.
“It’s working,” she said. “We haven’t had too many cases, so we must be doing something right. I don’t want to take everything I just brought up here back to Kentucky.”
Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff agreed that Bucknell seemed to be handling the pandemic well to start the semester.
“I’m glad we’re back,” Woodruff said. “I’m glad to this point the student body here has been pretty good. ... Based on what I’ve seen nationally, the folks at Bucknell have done a good job, both the administration and the students.”
The limitations have made being together as a team difficult.
“We can’t really be with the team,” Ellis said. “It’s been an adjustment,” Ellis said. “Our class lived together last year, so we’re all really, really close. We’re so used to all being together, having 14 people in one house to watch a game or something. Now we’re hanging out in much smaller groups.”
Woodruff said his team has held two meetings since the players returned to campus.
“One was in the bleachers at the soccer field, so everyone could spread out,” he said. “One was a Zoom call, so everyone logged in from their dorm room.
“It’s not back to normal by any stretch.”
Walls said she was ready for the time when the team can have a normal meeting.
“I’m so tired of Zoom,” she said. “Then we were all spaced out on the bleachers and coach had to scream.”
Woodruff also used the field hockey field for team conditioning.
“It was so weird because everyone had to be so far apart,” Walls said. “Our team is little, but it looks big because we have to be so far apart. Our tiny team was filling up the whole field hockey field.”
This upcoming weekend the basketball teams can begin doing on-court work, but that won’t be familiar either.
“Normally that would be in a team setting, but because of the current situation we made the decision to do it one-on-one for the first couple weeks,” Woodruff said. “Each coach has a position group — guards, wings, forwards — and that coach directs the individual workout for each kid in that position.”
Walls, who is recovering from a knee injury, said her individual work will likely focus on shooting until she gets a fitted brace and moves on to the next phase of her rehabilitation. She said she’s excited to work with position coach Taylor Coleman.
“I’ve been shooting with just my dad and me for so long,” she said.
Ellis said he was looking forward to getting in the gym with other people.
“I’m really excited to be in a competitive environment,” Ellis said. “Now we can’t really play with anybody, but we’re all excited to get back playing with and against each other. That’s what we enjoy the most.”
One effect of the team not being together is that the Bison freshmen may not feel as connected to their older teammates as during a typical year.
“Even something as simple as move-in day, where normally we’d show up at the dorm to check in with the players and their parents and take photos, we didn’t have that opportunity,” Woodruff said. “Nothing has been normal, but they don’t really know what normal is.
“I make sure to reach out at least every couple days with a text. They all seem comfortable. At this point, they all seem to have gotten into a good rhythm.”
Ellis said he was trying to be proactive in getting to know the new players.
“I’m trying to do little stuff, like take the freshmen to Wendy’s,” he said. “I would just have them over to hang out, but I can’t have the whole team in my house. I’m getting to know them, but normally we’d be really close by now. It’s weird.”