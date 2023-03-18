MUNCY — One thing the Lourdes Regional girls have is an unmistakable aversion to losing.
So another shot at the team that ousted them from the District 4 Class A semifinals with a chance to keep the Red Raiders' season alive in the PIAA playoffs.
Well, sign them up.
"All of it," Masie Reed said when asked if revenge played a factor in Lourdes Regional's play in Saturday's Class A state quarterfinals at Muncy Junior/Senior High School.
The Red Raiders limited St. John Neumann to just 17% from the floor, and Reed filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six assists and five steals as Lourdes Regional knocked off the Golden Knights, 50-35, to advance to the state semifinals for the third time in the last seven seasons, and with Northumberland Christian's run over the previous three seasons, the sixth time in seven years District 4 has grabbed a semifinal berth.
"From the time we lost to the them (on Feb. 25), we knew we had to do a number of things, and we found out where we were weak," Lourdes Regional coach Mike Klembara, who will be looking to make his fifth state championship game when his team faces Mountain View, 47-41 winner in overtime over District 4 champion Meadowbrook Christian, on Tuesday in the semifinals. "That's what basketball does, it's shows your weakness, and it shows your strengths, and one of our great weaknesses was boxing out."
The Golden Knights (18-10) scored 63 points in the semifinal three weeks, taking advantage 22 offensive rebounds. Neumann had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, which kept the within two points of the Red Raiders in a game that had five lead changes and two ties in the opening 16 minutes of play.
Neumann would end the game with a 44-38 advantage on the glass, but Lourdes Regional did a much better job in the second half, with a 19-17 edge.
The Red Raiders led 21-19 at the break, and the Golden Knights would tie the game for the third time to open the third quarter, but a Lourdes Regional team that was content to just break the Neumann press in the first half, started to attack it for easy baskets.
Lourdes Regional used a 16-2 run in the third quarter to take control of the game. Cassidy Grimes book ended the spurt with driving layups, while Moyer and Chloe Rishel each scored twice in the spurt as the Red Raiders opened up a 37-23 lead.
"We kind of expected they would switch to man to start the second half after playing a 2-3 zone in the first because that's what they did the first time," Rishel said. "We knew we just had to run our sets (to get open)."
The Red Raiders (21-7) made just one 3-pointer after Paityn Moyer had knocked down four during Tuesday's win over Shade in the second round, but the Lourdes Regional guards — Reed and Moyer — combined for 11 assists in the victory.
"We took upon ourselves to be more aggressive (in the second half)," Reed said. "If you struggle (with your shot), find the open person, or get closer to the basket."
Lourdes Regional limited Neumann to just 1-of-14 from the floor in the third quarter as the Golden Knights missed their final 12 shots in the stanza. Neuman had four 3-pointers in the district victory, all by Lily Reid, but the senior didn't make any of her eight attempts on Saturday, and the Golden Knights finished 1-of-22 missing their final 18 after Niyah Tutler hit one in the first quarter.
"They only made one trey, and that was instrumental for us," Klembara said.
The only bump on the road for the Red Raiders came late in the game, and leading by 13. Sheiana Tutler scored four in a row after Lourdes Regional turned the ball over on the four straight possessions with under four minutes to play. Sheiana Tutler bucket with 2:34 left had the lead to nine at 41-32.
Reed would finish Rishel for a layup on the fast break with 2:10 left to push the lead back to double digits, and the Golden Knights only managed three Sheiana Tutler foul shots in the final 2:34. The Red Raiders would hit 6-of-7 from the line to clinch the victory.
Leah Kosmer had 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds before fouling out with 1:13 left in the game for Lourdes Regional. Moyer chipped in seven points, eight rebounds (six defensive in the second half) and five assists. Rishel finished with nine points — eight in the second half — and five rebounds.
Sheiana Tutler finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gigi Parlante had six points, 12 rebounds and five steals, while Niyah Tutler chipped in eight point and five boards.
PIAA CLASS A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
at Muncy Junior/Senior HS
LOURDES REGIONAL 50,
ST. JOHN NEUMANN REGIONAL ACADEMY 35
St. John Neumann (18-10) 35
Lizzie Weller 2 0-2 4; Niyah Tutler 2 3-4 8; Gigi Parlante 3 0-0 6; Sheiana Tutler 4 9-10 17. Totals 11 12-16 35.
3-point goals: N. Tutler.
Did not score: Lily Reid, Ella Ballard, Sophie Reid.
Lourdes Regional (21-7) 50
Masie Reed 4 7-8 15; Tori Lindemuth 1 0-0 2; Paityn Moyer 2 2-4 7; Chloe Rishel 3 3-4 9; Leah Kosmer 5 0-2 10; Cassidy Grimes 3 0-0 6; Anna Keer 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 13-20 50.
3-point goals: Moyer.
Did not score: Gabby Coleman.
Score by quarters
Neumann;7;12;6;10 — 35
Lourdes Regional;9;12;16;13 — 50