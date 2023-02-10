FILE - New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Jan. 1, 2017. Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.