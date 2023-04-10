First-year Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades landed his first transfer addition to the program. Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. over the weekend announced his transfer to the Nittany Lions in a move that will reunite the point guard with Rhoades, his former coach at Virginia Commonwealth University. Baldwin arrives at Penn State with two years of remaining eligibility.
The move gives Penn State a proven commodity in Rhoades’ system who’s also the reigning Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year. Baldwin, a junior, averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Rams last season throughout 30 starts. Baldwin also landed accolades as the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Baltimore native and former St. Frances Academy standout accumulated a season-high 37 points in early February against Saint Louis. He added another season-best 10 assists against Fordham and registered seven steals against Morgan State to etch another season-best.
As a sophomore, Baldwin averaged 11.4 points 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest. He paced the Rams that season in three-point percentage with 41.3%, and his per-game steals numbers ranked him third nationally in the category. Baldwin missed time during the beginning of his second season to rehab a torn ACL.
Baldwin logged 26 starts as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 6.7 points per game, which was good enough for him to land on the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie Team list.
ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals rated Baldwin a four-star prep prospect. He selected VCU over Virginia, Villanova, Maryland, Seton Hall and other programs.
Penn State has lost five players to the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season. That list includes Dallion Johnson, Caleb Dorsey, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown and Kebba Njie. Neither player has announced his transfer destination, and entering the transfer portal doesn’t mean a player can’t withdraw and remain at their academic institution.