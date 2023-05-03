Former Lafayette sharpshooter Leo O’Boyle became the latest transfer portal addition for first-year men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades when the Scranton native pledged to play for the Nittany Lions next season.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward announced his decision on Tuesday night.
“Bet on Yourself, Work Hard, and the Sky is the Limit. This process has been extra stressful for me. That being said, I am proud to announce I have committed to Penn State University for my graduate year #WEARE,” O’Boyle wrote in a late-night Twitter post.
O’Boyle, who was twice named an honorable mention Patriot League player, recorded 384 points last season behind a team-leading 11.6 points-per-game average. He posted a season-high 24 points against Bucknell in January and grabbed another career-high nine rebounds against Lehigh two months later. O’Boyle started all but one game for the Leopards. He finished last season with a 3-point field goal percentage of 40.7%, and he connected on 42.4% of all attempts from the floor.
He logged 30 starts during the 2021-22 season and averaged 9.9 points per game. O’Boyle averaged 8.5 and 7.1 points per game as a sophomore and a freshman, respectively. In four seasons at Lafayette, O’Boyle accumulated 1,027 points, 71 blocks and 309 rebounds. He shot a career 39.4% from the field during his time with the program.
He’s the sixth transfer to join the program under Rhoades. That list also includes guards Adrian “Ace” Baldwin and Nick Kern Jr (Virginia Commonwealth University), forward Zach Hicks (Temple), guard Puff Johnson (North Carolina) and center Qudus Wahab (Georgetown).
Penn State hired Rhoades from Virginia Commonwealth University last month to replace coach Micah Shrewsberry after Shrewsberry departed for the same role at Notre Dame.