First-year Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades snagged his second transfer portal commitment in three days on Wednesday night when former Virginia Commonwealth University guard Nick Kern Jr. pledged to play for the Nittany Lions.
Kern played for Rhoades at VCU for the past two seasons after selecting the Rams over Saint Louis, DePaul, TCU and other programs.
"VCU, Richmond,RAMILY!!! This was the hardest decision I ever made in my life but I feel it’s what’s best for me," Kern posted to Twitter. "To the Fans, Thank You For so much Love and Support. You all will be missed!"
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound sophomore played in 35 games with 19 starts last season, averaging 17.6 minutes and 5.3 points per contest. Kern scored a career-high 17 points against Fordham in February, and he collected a career-best nine rebounds in March against Davidson. Kern shot 62% from the floor last season while tallying 94 rebounds and 29 assists.
Kern logged playing time in 31 games as a freshman during the 2021-22 season. He went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line and averaged 1.6 points in 10.1 minutes played per game. Kern’s eight points against Vanderbilt and 22 minutes Campbell were freshman highs for the Saint Louis, Missouri, native.
Earlier this week, Kern’s VCU teammate, Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. announced his transfer to Penn State. Baldwin is the reigning Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Atlantic 10.
On Thursday afternoon, Penn State received more welcome news when guard Kanye Clary announced he will remain with the program, despite not having entered the NCAA transfer portal. Clary played in 32 games as a freshman during the 2022-23 season and averaged 3.7 points per game.
Former Nittany Lions find homes
Former Penn State hoopers Caleb Dorsey and Dallion Johnson have decided where they'll continue their collegiate careers.
Johnson on Wednesday announced his transfer to Florida Gulf Coast University, where he’ll reunite with former Penn State head coach Pat Chambers. Johnson was recruited to Penn State by Chambers before Chambers resigned ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.
Johnson played 60 games during three seasons with the Nittany Lions. He registered 14 starts during the 2021-22 season but failed to start a contest this past year. Johnson played 23 games during his final season with the program and averaged two points per contest.
Dorsey used Instagram to announce he will continue his collegiate career at William & Mary University. Dorsey played in 33 career games with nine starts during his three seasons in State College. He averaged 2.3 points per game last year.
Former Nittany Lions Kebba Njie, Jameel Brown and Evan Mahaffey remain in the NCAA’s transfer portal.