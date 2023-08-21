Pennsylvania state champions Media were eliminated from the Little League World Series on Sunday when the Metro champs scored five times in the last inning in a 7-2 win at Lamade Stadium.
Media, the Mid-Atlantic champs, trailed from the jump after Metro, represented by Smithfield, Rhode Island, scored twice in the top of the first inning. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Pennsylvania tied the game on a single by Nathaniel Hellberg.
Rhode Island then responded with five runs in the top of the sixth with two runs scoring on wild pitches, one a walk, one a hit batter and the other on a fielder's choice.
Hellberg had two of Mid-Atlantic's five hits, including a double. Austin Crowley struck out seven in 4 innings of work.
Royce Agilone and Brayden Castellone each had two hits for Rhode Island. Castellone scored twice.
Rhode Island stays alive in the elimination bracket and will meet Texas or California in another elimination game on Tuesday. Pennsylvania ends the tournament 1-2.
No Pennsylvania team has won the World Series since Levittown in 1960.
Nevada 7, North Dakota 1
Nevada won its second consecutive elimination game, scoring at least two runs in three different innings to eliminate North Dakota from the World Series.
Nolan Gifford homered and Logan Levasseur had a double for Nevada, the Mountain representatives out of Henderson. The team had eight hits, each from a different player.
Lavasseur also pitched 3 2/3 no-hit innings of relief, striking out five.
Nevada will play the loser of today's Tennessee-Washington game in another elimination game on Tuesday night.
Mexico 10, Canada 1
Jorge Lizzaraga struck out 10 and allowed just two hits over 4 2/3 innings of work and Mexico broke open a tie game with eight runs in the fourth inning.
Lizzaraga, Jorge Villa and Marko Mejia each had two hits in the win. Mejia had a double and drove in two runs.
Mexico will meet either Curacao or Venezuela in another elimination game on Tuesday.
Panama 3, Cuba 2
Omar Vargas allowed one hit over 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and Panama stayed alive with a victory in an elimination game.
Ian Corrales hit an RBI single in the first inning and walked with the bases loaded in the two-run fourth. Iker Sanchez drove in Panama's other run.
Luis Aparicio hit a two-runner homer in the bottom of the sixth for Cuba.
Panama will play again on Tuesday against either Japan or Chinese Taipei.