LEWISBURG — Even though the Bucknell men’s basketball team has struggled this season, Bison junior Malachi Rhodes feels fortunate.
The 6-foot-8 forward is playing a significant role, after averaging five minutes per game as a freshman and playing 50 total minutes during his sophomore season which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m definitely more comfortable,” Rhodes said. “Being on the court is one of the only ways to get comfortable. Being out there is a blessing in itself. It’s giving me a chance to accomplish some of the goals that I’ve always had since I was a young kid. I’m just excited and happy for myself. I’m glad to have this opportunity.”
The Marietta, Georigia, native’s biggest goal was simply to be a Division I athlete, playing basketball and pursuing a degree in biology.
“One was just to make it to the next level — to play in college — because that’s a big thing,” Rhodes said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t get to make it here. I’m blessed. I’m proud that I’m here. I work every day to keep being able to do that.”
Over the last nine games for the Bison (6-21, 3-12 Patriot League), Rhodes has upped his scoring average by one point per game, and increased his rebounding by 0.8 boards per game.
“He’s been competing,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “He’s been giving us a physical presence at both ends.”
Rhodes said he hasn’t been focused on the statistical improvement, but more on the process.
“I just try to get better every day, every game,” Rhodes said. “I just want to get better and compete. If you put together enough days of getting better, you can look back and you’re 100% better than you used to be.”
Twice during the recent nine-game stretch, Rhodes grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, doing so in just 15 minutes against Holy Cross on Saturday.
“He’s been giving us some help on the glass and defensively,” Davis said. “He’s been able to contribute, and, hopefully, put us in the position to win some games.”
Rhodes also scored a career-high 12 points against Lafayette during the stretch, and he shot 50% or better from the field in five of the nine games.
“He’s been taking shots that are available to him and not forcing things, so he’s been sound at that end,” Davis said.
“I can’t put all (the improvement) on myself,” Rhodes said. “I’ve got to put a lot of it on my teammates; they push me day in and day out. I have to push back. That makes me better. It makes them better. It makes us better as a whole.”
Rhodes is third on the Bison at 3.9 rebounds per game, but he is tops on the team in rebounds per minute at .306. As a team, Bucknell pulls .798 rebounds per minute, so Rhodes grabs 38.3% of Bucknell’s rebounds while he is on the court.
“Rebounding is one of the aspects of my game that I feel I’ve always been good at,” Rhodes said. “It’s just high-intensity, high-effort. I feel like rebounding is effort. The more effort you put into it, the more of them you grab.”
That’s something Rhodes developed during his time as a prep player in Georgia, where he was his region’s player of the year and an all-state selection.
“In high school, I was a hard-working, greedy player, rebounding a lot,” Rhodes said. “I scored when I needed to score. I was also attacking, and I was the anchor defensively. I’m trying to make sure that translates over to where I am now.”
Rhodes has also dished nearly 40% of his career assists in the last nine games, including dumping off the ball to Alex Timmerman after driving into the lane and putting a spin move on a pair of Holy Cross defenders Saturday.
“That play felt good,” Rhodes said. “It was in the moment, and I was feeling good. You might as well be a little flashy sometimes. I try to stay even-keeled, but there’s nothing wrong with getting a little higher than usual.”
Rhodes chose the Bison from about a dozen schools that recruited him, including Appalachian State, Presbyterian, Wofford and Florida Gulf Coast.
“The recruiting process was fun,” Rhodes said. “I came here on a visit, and I just loved the team. That’s one of the big reasons I came here. There are tough days, but I’m always with my teammates. They make everything easier to handle.”
In addition to the support from his teammates, Rhodes also said the support from his family was vital both during the recruiting process and now.
“They let me make my own decision,” Rhodes said. “There were behind me 100% — mom, dad, brothers, all my family. I love them, and I’m thankful for that. They support me in everything I do. It doesn’t get any better than that. That’s all you can really ask for.”
His parents have been able to see him play a few times, despite the long trip. Rhodes also has a brother who is on the football roster at Ohio University.
“They’ve come to a couple games,” Rhodes said. “It’s tough right now with the snow. ... Every time they’re in the stands, it’s a surreal feeling.”