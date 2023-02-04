LEWISBURG — Bucknell's mens basketball team capped a season sweep of Army on Saturday, winning its second straight game with a 73-67 victory at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison led for nearly the entire contest. Bucknell senior Xander Rice scored a team-high 17 points, leaving him three points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.
Bucknell (10-15, 3-9 PL) shot 24-for-51 (47.1%) from the field and 19-for-24 (79.2%) from the foul line.
Rice — looking to become the 45th BU player the 1,000-point mark — drew 10 fouls in the game, resulting in a season-high 12 free throw attempts, making eight. He also handed out a game-high six assists without committing a turnover in over 34 minutes of action.
Andre Screen contributed 15 points, making all six of his field goal attempts, seven rebounds and three blocks, while freshman Ruot Bijiek matched his career-high offensively with 12 points and added a new career-high defensively with four blocks.
Alex Timmerman scored 10 points, while battling foul difficulty for much of the night.
Ethan Roberts scored a career-high 32 points, making six of his eight three-point attempts, including four makes in the final 60 seconds of the game. The Bison went 8-for10 from the foul line during that stretch to secure the victory.
Bucknell 73, Army 67
ARMY (13-12)
Mann 4-8 0-0 8, Peterson 2-6 0-2 4, Roberts 11-19 4-4 32, C.Benson 6-15 1-1 15, Rucker 1-5 0-0 2, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Small 0-4 0-0 0, Allenspach 2-4 0-0 4, Dove 1-2 0-1 2, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-3 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 5-11 67.
BUCKNELL (10-15)
Motta 2-6 0-0 5, Screen 6-6 3-4 15, Timmerman 4-6 2-2 10, Forrest 2-7 2-2 6, Rice 4-10 8-12 17, Bijiek 3-7 4-4 12, Edmonds 1-4 0-0 3, Adoh 2-3 0-0 5, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 19-24 73.
Halftime: Bucknell 35-30. 3-Point Goals: Army 8-19 (Roberts 6-8, C.Benson 2-8, Caldwell 0-1, Mann 0-1, Small 0-1), Bucknell 6-18 (Bijiek 2-5, Adoh 1-2, Edmonds 1-2, Motta 1-3, Rice 1-4, Forrest 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1). Rebounds: Army 33 (Peterson 7), Bucknell 27 (Screen 7). Assists: Army 10 (Peterson 4), Bucknell 11 (Rice 6). Total Fouls: Army 20, Bucknell 15. A: 1,639 (4,000).