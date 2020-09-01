In eight years as coach of Miami’s (Ohio) softball program, Clarissa Crowell amassed 208 victories to become the program’s all-time leader in wins. So it’s no surprise to learn she wasn’t in too much of a rush to leave what she built with the RedHawks.
Only a few programs were intriguing enough to elicit job interest from the Virginia Tech alumna, and Penn State happened to be one of those programs.
When former Nittany Lions coach Amanda Lehotak resigned in July after a seven-year run, Crowell faced a decision.
“There were a handful of jobs where I thought, ‘If this particular job opens up one day, I may potentially pursue it,’” Crowell said. “Penn State just happened to be one of those jobs that I’ve always said that about. It opened up, and when it did, it sparked my interest.”
Crowell pointed to Penn State’s vast alumni base, the brand recognition of the Nittany Lions and the rich history of the athletic program as points of attraction that have always resonated with her.
“From the recruiting standpoint, I think the name Penn State sells itself — the brand sells itself,” Crowell said. “There are so many great things about our university that make it a university that all recruits are going to want to come to because of who we are, the resources we have to offer. I learn more and more every day about all the things our student-athletes are given here.”
While Penn State met many of Crowell’s requirements for a new destination, the decision to pursue the opening wasn’t immediate. Crowell said she considers herself a ‘Why?’ person, so she did some digging.
“I did a lot of research, made a lot of phone calls to people in the business who I trust and know would tell me their feelings on Penn State, and if it would be someplace that would be a great opportunity,” she said. “With all that, it ended up being someplace that I said, ‘You know what? I see a lot of potential. We have the resources; we have the right people there at Penn State, and I truly believe in the values and mission of the (athletic) department and the university.’”
Monday marked Crowell’s first meeting with her players in person. Penn State announced Crowell’s hire in early August, and she started on Aug. 17.
Senior outfielder Dani Fey has logged 108 starts during her Penn State career. While Crowell’s achievements as a coach excite Penn State players, Fey said one of her first interactions with her new coach left a strong impression.
“I really respect coach C for this – the first thing that she laid down was, ‘Hey, we’re not going to talk about softball because softball will come, but we have to learn from each other and know each other as family,’” Fey said. “I really respect coach C for that because that is something that can get lost in sports. She brings that to the table, and I’m really excited about that.”
As Crowell was hired amid a global pandemic, nothing about the process was conventional. Her introduction to Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour was through the Zoom video conference platform.
Rather than view the hiring process and foray into her new position as a challenge, Crowell views the process through an optimistic lens.
“You can see COVID either way: I see it as an opportunity to connect, maybe a little unconventionally because I (couldn’t) see my student-athletes in a one-on-one setting quite yet,” Crowell said. “I think the one silver lining in COVID is that our student-athletes get to come back, we can connect on a personal level. We’re not having to rush out to compete in a fall tournament. I’m not having to leave campus to recruit … which means all of my attention right now is toward those players and our staff here at Penn State.”
While Crowell has lofty long-term goals for Penn State’s softball program, she said her priority is allowing the team to better get to know itself and find its identity. Once that’s accomplished, the on-the-field aspect of the game should follow.
“In order for us to realize goals on the softball field, right now our focus is just on relationship building, connecting with our kids, and all of us coming to an understanding of what Penn State’s going to be about and working on building our culture,” Crowell said. “I’m excited. I think we have a great group of student-athletes, and I’m really excited about our coaches and our support staff and all the people who are here at Penn State.”