BLOOMSBURG — Former Danville High star K.J. Riley accounted for five touchdowns as he led the Bloomsburg University football team to a 42-3 victory over Clarion on Saturday.
Riley went 11-of-13 for 257 yards and four scores, and ran for another 64 yards, and a score in three quarters of action.
Starting at the Clarion 34 on their third drive of the game, The Huskies' Riley hit Williamsport graduate Nas Jones in the center of the field for a 34-yard catch-and-run as he danced into the endzone for a 7-0 Bloomsburg lead.
The Golden Eagles didn't get past midfield on their next drive, and Bloomsburg capitalized by starting at its 30. After a first down, Riley kept the ball on a read-option, and ran 57 yards down the middle of the field for a 14-0 Bloomsburg lead.
Bloomsburg's offense kept rolling, overcoming a fumble to open the second quarter. Riley hit Jersey Shore graduate Owen Anderson for 34 yards to convert a third-and-4 on drive that ended with a Riley to Matt Bowes five-yard TD pass for a 21-0 advantage with 7:39 to play in the first half.
Bloomsburg got possession to open the second half, and Riley hit Tyshaun Pollard with a 40-yard TD pass. The PAT was blocked, but fumbled by Clarion. The ball went into the end zone, and the Huskies recovered for one pint.
Riley found Kaleb Monaco for a 62-yard catch-and-run to extend the lead to 35-0.
Bloomsburg 42, Clarion 3
Clarion (0-2);0;0;3;0 — 3
Bloomsburg (1-1);14;7;14;7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Bloom-Nas Jones 34 pass from K.J. Riley (Brendan McGonigle kick)
Bloom-Riley 67 run (McGonigle kick)
Second quarter
Bloom-Matt Bowes 5 pass from Riley (McGonigle kick)
Third quarter
Bloom-Tyshaun Pollard 40 pass from Riley (Bloom recovers PAT in end zone)
Bloom-Kaleb Monaco 62 pass from Riley (McGonigle kick)
Cla-FG Trent McDowell 24
Fourth quarter
Bloom-David LePoidevin 1 run (McGonigle kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Cla;Bloom
First downs;16;20
Rushes-net yards;39-192;42-214
Passing yards;64;283
Passing;13-24-0;14-16-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-15;1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clarion: Corahn Alleyne 11-54; Khali Owens 10-45; Michael Akinleye 4-26; DJ Rawley 2-8; Will Alexander 1-5; Tony Powell 3-5; Nathan Roby 1-5; Zack Kindel 1-4. Bloomsburg: K.J. Riley 6-64, TD; Kaleb Monaco 11-62; Jerry Griffin-Batchler 3-30; John Ayres 4-26; Zane Janiszewski 6-24; Nelson-Mandela Mensah 2-10; Logan Simmon 2-9; David LePoidevin 4-3, TD; Owen Anderson 1-3; Tyshaun Pollard 1-3; Ben Ries 2-(-18).
PASSING — Clarion: Bendek, 13-24-0 for 65 yards. Bloomsburg: Riley 11-13-0 for 258 yards, 4 TDs; LePoidevin 3-3-0 for 25 yards.
RECEIVING — Clarion: Alleyne 5-29; Owens 3-21; Shane Brockett 1-9; Kindel 1-5; D.J. Rawley 1-4; Roby1-1; Jason Lookenbill 1-(-4). Bloomsburg: Monaco 1-62, TD; Griffin-Batchler 4-49; Anderson 3-48; Matt Bowes 3-41, TD; Pollard 1-40, TD; Nas Jones 1-34, TD; John Mack, 1-9.