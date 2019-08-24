DANVILLE — KJ Riley had a torrent of things running through his mind during Danville's do-or-die drive Friday night, but he still stole a couple glances at the goalposts.
The junior quarterback had to orchestrate a two-minute drill if the Ironmen had any hope of rallying to beat Shikellamy. However, the placekicker in Riley needed to know he had enough in his left foot if asked to try a game-winning field goal.
"I said that to coach (Jim) Keiser in one huddle, and thank God it didn't come to that," Riley said. "That's a lot of pressure, but I would have tried it. I'm just glad it didn't come to that."
Riley ultimately beat the Braves with both feet, scrambling away from pressure to break a 26-yard touchdown run in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game's final minute.
Shikellamy got into the red zone with fewer than 20 seconds to play and took four cracks at the end zone, the last of which was intercepted by Ironmen freshman linebacker Mason Raup to preserve a 13-9 win.
"We all had trust in each other," said Danville senior Joey Harris, who twice turned screen passes into third-down conversions on the winning drive. "We all knew we could do it — we were trained to do it — and we came through."
Shikellamy, which was winless through five weeks last season, went ahead 9-7 on a Jon Gittens 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. The Braves then stopped a Danville drive to the red zone early in the fourth. Their ensuing drive covered 60 yards on 16 plays and consumed more than nine minutes of the final period. However, it ended with an Ironmen stop on fourth-and-1 from the Danville 20 thanks in part to a bobbled exchange.
"The line had a surge for a first down to put the game away, and we had a fumbled snap," said Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford. "And, in the first half, we had the (two) turnovers. For the first game, we had two mistakes that cost us 13 points.
"We feel like we've got a real good team but this is frustrating. This is one (win) we should've gotten."
The Ironmen took over at their 20 with 2:16 to play and two timeouts in hand. A team that passed only four times to that point — opting instead to mix halfback Harris and junior fullback Jagger Dressler out of the Wing-T — went to the shotgun with double-slot receivers and put the game in Riley's hands.
"We're always going to be a confident team, whether we face adversity or not," Riley said. "It was all practice and making everything work."
After back-to-back drops — Dressler nearly pulled down a bomb that was dislodged near midfield — Riley threw a screen to Harris for a 25-yard gain. The senior, who limped off early in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain, had to crawl to the sideline after setting up Danville at its 45.
Riley broke a 17-yard run across midfield and, after a short pass to Colton Sidler, Harris returned to convert third-and-8 with another screen. He stumbled momentarily on the catch, then rushed to pick up 10 yards and stop the clock with 40 seconds to play.
"I had faith in the line that they could make sure the screen looked convincing, and I had faith in my quarterback the entire way," said Harris, who finished with 110 yards of offense (66 rushing, 44 receiving).
On first down from the Shikellamy 26, the Braves got strong penetration and pressure up the middle from twin defenders. Riley slipped just beyond their reach to the left, got a block from freshman receiver Carson Persing to get to the sideline, and broke a tackle around the 10 before diving over the goal line.
"He's just a heckuva an athlete and made plays," said Tilford. "All the credit to him for hanging in there and making a play."
The Ironmen had one timeout to burn had Riley's bolt come up short, but his effort put them up 13-9 with 30.7 seconds to play.
"As soon as I broke contain and I was around the corner, I was going for the end zone — no matter what," said Riley. "I will always go for it. If I come up short, hopefully I go out of bounds."
Shikellamy's Ryan Castillo made a diving breakup on the two-point pass. Zahki Nettles returned the ensuing kick 37 yards to midfield. Then the Braves pulled off a double-pass from Mason Brubaker to Brayden Long to the Danville 12 with fewer than 20 seconds to play.
Dressler, who topped Danville with 67 rushing yards, ran for a 3-yard score early in the second quarter. Ian Persing's interception near midfield set up the five-play drive.
Shikellamy answered with a two-minute drive before the half that was capped by Drew Balestrini's 6-yard scoring pass to Davis Marshall with 4.5 seconds left.
Balestrini then gained 30 of his 49 rushing yards after halftime, directing the field goal series and later running to convert a trio of third downs on the drive that stalled at Danville's 20.
"We thought we had something there on the edge to get going, and we just trusted our line," said Tilford, whose team gained 151 second-half yards. "We just didn't finish the dang drives."
DANVILLE 13, SHIKELLAMY 9
Shikellamy (0-1)`0`6`3`0 — 9
Danville (1-0)`0`7`0`6 — 13
Scoring summary
Second quarter
D — Jagger Dressler 3 run (KJ Riley kick), 7:41
S — Davis Marshall 6 pass from Drew Balestrini (kick failed), 0:4.5
Third quarter
S — Jon Gittens 27 FG, 5:50
Fourth quarter
D — Riley 26 run (pass failed), 0:30.7
STATISTICS
`S`D
First downs`17`16
Rushes-net yards`45-189`35-177
Passing yardage`86`78
Comp-Att-Int`4-8-2`5-10-0
Fumbles-lost`5-1`2-1
Penalties-yards`3-32`7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Joel Derr 10-62; Drew Balestrini 11-49; Brayden Long 5-30; Zahki Nettles 8-28; Nathan Minnier 6-19; Coltyn Sempko 4-4; Duncan Weir 1-(-3); Danville: Jagger Dressler 11-67, TD; Joey Harris 12-66; KJ Riley 8-23, TD; Ty Stauffer 4-21.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 3-7-2, 48 yards, TD; Mason Brubaker 1-1-0, 38 yards; Danville: Riley 5-10-0, 78 yards.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Long 1-38; Ryan Castillo 1-23; Connor Fitzgerald 1-19; Davis Marshall 1-6, TD; Danville: Harris 3-44; Carson Persing 1-27; Colton Sidler 1-7.