SUNBURY — K.J. Riley’s had a lot of big games on the gridiron in his Danville career. Wednesday, he turned in a dominant performance on the hardwood.
Riley scored 12 of his team’s 18 second-quarter points as the Ironmen, riddled with first half foul trouble, overcame an eight-point deficit to win going away, 70-47, over Shikellamy at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
“I guess I was just feeling it out there,” said Riley, who finished with a game-high 24 points to pace Danville (10-6).
The host Braves delivered Danville its 10th team foul of the first half with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter. Davis Marshall and Brayden Long combined for 11 free throw attempts in the period, and Shikellamy rode a 12-3 run to build a 25-17 lead. Two Ironmen players had three fouls apiece, and two others had two.
“We certainly didn’t do ourselves any favors with all of those fouls in the first half,” said Danville coach Lenny Smith.
That’s when Riley, who had five points, caught fire. He scored nine of the next 10 Danville points in a 10-2 run to help tie the game at 27, then concluded the half with a buzzer-beating and-one. The free throw capped his 17-point half.
Danville, with a 32-30 lead, had weathered Shikellamy’s storm with 15 first-half points from Marshall.
“I saw KJ play against Lewisburg and I thought he had the best game of his career,” said Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler. “Then he delivered another great performance tonight. He’s going to be a handful the rest of this season and all of next.”
Danville took over in the third quarter. Riley’s 3-pointer pushed the Ironmen lead to 41-32, and ignited Danville’s perimeter offense. Five of Danville’s next six field goals were 3-pointers, which ended when Carson Persing’s buzzer-beater swished for a 55-38 lead.
“That’s always how it goes,” Riley said. “When one (3-pointer) falls, everyone seems to start hitting them.”
Only 65 seconds prior, Danville’s lead had been eight (46-38).
“It escalated quickly,” Zeigler said. “I called three timeouts to try to slow them down, but they were just on fire.”
Danville didn’t stop there, either. The Ironmen scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to 65-38 before the Braves could quell what proved to be a clinching 19-2 run.
“This is a team that really feeds off of energy and each other,” Smith said. “We were in better rhythm in the second half. We had a hard time getting going in the first half in half-court sets.”
Dante Harward added 11 points for Danville, with Mavin James adding 10, and Jack Smith seven.
Shikellamy (7-8) got nine points from Long, and eight more from Jacob Hernandez.
DANVILLE 70, SHIKELLAMY 47
Danville (10-6) 70
KJ Riley 9 3-3 24, Jagger Dressler 2 0-0 5, Carson Persing 2 0-0 6, Colton Sidler 1 0-0 2, Dante Harward 4 1-2 11, Mavin James 5 0-0 10, Mason Raup 1 0-0 2, Jack Smith 2 1-2 7, Aiden Wiktor 1 0-1 2, Brady Hill 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 6-10 70.
3-point goals: Riley 3, Persing 2, Harward 2, Smith 2, Dressler.
Did not score: Mitch Vanden Heuvel, Connor Kozick, Charlie Betz, Dawson Folmer.
Shikellamy (7-8) 47
Nathan Minnier 1 0-0 3, Davis Marshall 3 7-11 15, Dylan Stevens 0 2-2 2, John Peifer 2 0-0 4, Brayden Long 3 3-4 9, Nathan Luciano 2 0-0 4, Collin Zechman 0 2-2 2, Jacob Hernandez 4 0-1 8. Totals 15 14-20 47.
3-point goals: Marshall 2, Minnier
Did not score: Cael Ammerman, Jared Vankirk, Chad Blasius, Kaden Hoffman, Mason Deitrich.
Score by quarters
Danville`14`18`23`15 — 70
Shikellamy`13`17`8`9 — 47