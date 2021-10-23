ALTOONA — The duo of Nick Ritter and Jake Keeney connected three times in Selinsgrove's 7-3 win over Altoona on Saturday in nonconference boys soccer.
Ritter scored three first-half goals, all with assists from Keeney, as Selinsgrove led 4-0 at halftime.
The Seals (12-5-1) also got two goals from Colin Findlay, and Ryan Mangels scored one of his own in the win.
Keeney had a fourth assist on Findlay's first goal, and Ritter assisted on Findlay's second goal.
Selinsgrove 7, Altoona 3
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Jake Keeney), 20:00; S-Ryan Mangels, 32:00; S-Ritter (Keeney), 37:00; S-Ritter (Keeney), 39:00.
Second half
S-Colin Findlay (Keeney), 43:00; S-Ritter (Aidan Hunt), 46:00; A-Kade Black (Gavin Lamborn), 50:00; A-Lamborn, 51:00; A-Lamborn, 60:00; S-Findlay (Ritter), 72:00.
Shots: S 18-8. Corners: S 4-0. Saves: Altoona 6 (Cameron Krause); Selinsgrove 3 (Jonah Erb).