TURBOTVILLE — Nick Ritter recorded a natural hat trick in the second half, including the tying and go-ahead goals fewer than two minutes apart, for Selinsgrove in a 4-2 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win over Warrior Run in boys soccer.
After Owen Magee gave the Seals an early lead, Tyrese and Alex Hazzoum answered with goals nearly three minutes apart for a Warrior Run lead.
Ritter then pushed Selinsgrove in front to stay with assists from Magee, Noah Derr and Kyle Ruhl.
Selinsgrove 4, Warrior Run 2
First half
S-Owen Magee, 24:42; WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, 18:51; WR-Alex Hazzoum, 16:05.
Second half
S-Nick Ritter (Magee), 34:31; S-Ritter (Noah Derr), 32:58; S-Ritter (Kyle Ruhl), 0:00.54.
Shots: S 14-11. Corners: WR 4-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 10 (Cole Catherman); Warrior Run 6 (Keegan Jenkins).
n Hollidaysburg 2,
Mifflinburg 1 (OT)
MIFFLINBURG — Brandon Linn scored with an assist from Anthony Kizis to send Mifflinburg into halftime tied. Hollidaysburg broke through in the first overtime period to win the nonleague match.
Ryder Maurer had 13 saves for the Wildcats (1-7).
Hollidaysburg 2,
Mifflinburg 1 (OT)
First half
H-Shushant Dahal (Braden Callahan), 19:00; M-Brandon Linn (Anthony Kizis), 12:00.
Overtime
H-Callahan, 6:00.
Shots: H 16-12. Corners: H 6-3. Saves: Hollidaysburg 7 (Evan Shale); Mifflinburg 13 (Ryder Maurer).
JV score: Hollidaysburg 2-0.
n Millville 4,
Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — Aden Trathen and Aiden Laughlin scored goals on either side of halftime to tie the score for Southern Columbia, but host Millville pulled away.
The Tigers (0-5) got three saves from Savich Chapman.
Millville 4, Southern Columbia 2
First half
M-Caleb Temple (Cameron Laubach), 30:13; M-Blake Evans (Laubach), 12:34; SC-Aden Trathen, 1:14.
Second half
SC-Aiden Laughlin (Alex Morrison), 29:31; M-Patrick Stefan, 23:51; M-Eli Klinger (Mason Huff), 17:28.
Shots: 7-7. Corners: M 5-3. Saves: Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman); Millville 5 (Landon Evans).