SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove senior Nick Ritter scored three more goals, giving him 40 for the season, and the Seals wrapped up the regular season with a 6-1 nonleague victory over Wellsboro in boys soccer on Saturday morning.
The 40 goals are the single-season record for Selinsgrove (16-2). Ritter broke his own record of 39, set last season. Ritter now has 130 career goals for the Seals. He broke the career scoring record in his junior season.
Ritter scored his 38th and 39th goals in the first half, both off assists by Colin Findlay.
Findlay added two goals, and an another assist on Logan Rodkey's goal to open the second half, before Ritter set the single-season mark off Findlay's fourth assist of the game with 13:41 left in the game. Findlay leads the Seals with 22 assists this season.
Jonah Erb made five saves for Selinsgrove. Aiden Gehman had 18 saves for the Hornets.
Wellsboro had its nine-game winning streak snapped, and drops to 15-3 on the season.
The Seals will be the top seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, while Wellsboro will be the No. 3-seed in the Class 2A playoffs.
Selinsgrove 6, Wellsboro 1
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Colin Findlay), 38:39; S-Ritter (Findlay), 0:48.
Second half
S-Logan Rodkey (Findlay), 26:52; S-Findlay (Ritter), 26:30; S-Findlay (Ritter), 24:15; S-Ritter (Findlay), 13:41; W-Caden Smith, 12:48.
Shots: S 36-7. Corners: S 8-0. Saves: Wellsboro 18 (Aiden Gehman); Selinsgrove 5 (Jonah Erb).