SELINSGROVE – Nick Ritter had four goals and an assist, Hunter Radel added two goals and two assists as the Seals rolled to the HAC-I victory over the Indians.
Jake Keeney and Bobby Kruskie also had two goals for Selinsgrove (15-2 overall, 7-1 HAC-I). The Seals finish the regular season on Saturday with a home game with Wellsboro.
Wyatt Kobel had his first career goal for the Seals, while seniors Alex Ourique and Damian Hahn each scored their first career points for Selinsgrove in the victory.
It's the final game of the season for the Indians, which finish the season at 1-17, 0-8.
Selinsgrove 13, Shamokin 0
First half
Sel-Hunter Radel (Nick Ritter), 37:37; Sel-Colin Findlay (Radel), 36:30; Sel-Ritter (Alex Ourique), 26:38; Sel-Ritter (Findlay), 25:09; Sel-Jake Keeney (Radel), 22:40; Sel-Ritter (Damian Hahn), 19:49; Sel-Radel (Logan Rodkey), 17:42.
Second half
Sel-Ritter (Findlay), 25:15; Sel-Keeney (Rodkey), 21:47; Sel-Rodkey, 18:59; Sel-Bobby Kruskie (Will Magee), 13:41; Sel-Kruskie, 5:42; Sel-Wyatt Kobel, 3:53.
Shots: Sel, 34-3; Corners: Sel, 4-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Jonah Erb 2 and Xander Goudreau 0); Shamokin 2.