The news seems to be getting worse daily in regard to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Little League announced that it would no longer let even a limited number of fans from the general public into the Little League World Series later this month.
Here at The Daily Item, we’ve recently moved the COVID-19 update back into the daily paper, instead of being online only, because of the number of new cases.
In the last two weeks, 59 of the 67, and then 51 counties, in Pennsylvania had more cases than in the previous week.
I was talking to my colleague Todd Hummel earlier this week, and he said he was more concerned about having a full high school football season this year than last year.
Of course, we didn’t have quite a full season last year. Southern Columbia won 12 games on its way to the state title, instead of 16 wins in the Tigers’ other recent unbeaten state championships seasons.
Overall, we were fortunate in that every high school sport ended with state titles being awarded last school year, even if the seasons were abbreviated.
Southern Columbia senior Gavin Garcia wanted to go 64-0 in his high school football career, but after the abbreviated season, he is 44-0 with one season left.
The impact was even greater at the collegiate level. Susquehanna didn’t play football or men’s and women’s basketball last season.
Erin McQuillen called learning the women’s basketball team wasn’t going to be able to play last season “heartbreaking.”
Many of the River Hawks’ other teams played abbreviated spring seasons.
It was a similar story at Bucknell, with abbreviated winter and spring seasons for all the sports.
MJ Kuczura, a sophomore on the Bison men’s soccer team, said he was excited to have a full preseason camp this summer. He was happy to have three practices per day when there was a heat index well over 100 degrees, because he didn’t get that experience as a freshmen.
I loved to play soccer in high school, but I always dreaded the preseason. It was a lot of work, and practicing without playing wasn’t fun. But I never had it taken away from me for a year.
Practicing without playing is exactly what the Susquehanna basketball teams had to do all year. So I can’t even imagine how they’re feeling as COVID-19 cases once again start to rise.
High school football practices began this week, and the rest of the fall sports start practice on Monday. I certainly hope all of those student-athletes get to play full seasons this year.
At this point, I’m hopeful, but not confident. The good news is we can collectively do something about it.
We can get vaccinated; we can wear masks; we can stay at home.
I can already hear the objections that some of you are thinking. Whether I think those objections are valid or not, isn’t the point. What matters is that neither you nor I are the ones making the decisions, and those decision makers are very likely concerned.
Before the English Premier League opener on Friday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that his team would be without two players. It was reported that they didn’t play because of coronavirus-related issues, but whatever the reason, I was struck by Arteta’s response.
“In the world that we are living, I think the only permanent thing right now are changes,” he said. “Instead of seeking for excuses, you have to seek for solutions.”
So that’s what I’m trying to do — seeking a solution, so we can have full seasons of sports in the Valley. and right now, our best solution is the vaccine.
Kurt Ritzman is The Daily Item’s sports editor.