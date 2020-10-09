Neither Selinsgrove nor Shikellamy is having a season remotely close to expectations for 2020.
The teams have both been beset by injuries.
Two-way Selinsgrove standout Nate Schon hasn’t played since the opener, while the Braves are so thin on the offensive line that wide receiver Duncan Weir made the move to guard (not a misprint) this week. In turn, their offenses have been severely hampered ahead of tonight’s rivalry game at Shikellamy Stadium.
“Three points in three games isn’t going to get you a lot of wins,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks, whose team hasn’t scored in 13 quarters. “The thing is, if you watch the film you can see we are close.
“We’ll keep tweaking and trying to find something that works.”
The offensive struggles have put plenty of pressure on the Seals’ defense to step up. In last week’s loss to Jersey Shore, the Seals kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard early in the game before wearing down in the second half.
“Had we been able to sustain some drives, especially early in the game, it might have been a different game,” Hicks said.
Though Selinsgrove would like to get it’s running game going (just 81 yards in the last three games), the Seals have had some success through the air. Quarterback Coy Bastian and wide receiver Brett Foor (15 catches, 154 yards) have moved the ball at times with a short passing game.
That’s concerning for a Braves defense that allowed 348 passing yards to Shamokin quarterback Brett Nye in last week’ s loss, including several big runs after the catch.
“We made a lot of mistakes (in coverage) last week, and (the Seals) can throw the ball a little bit if they can get some time,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said.
The Braves are looking to ride some offensive momentum from the last two weeks. They struggled to create successful plays over the first two weeks, but improved in a win over Milton two weeks ago and in the loss against Shamokin. Quarterback Drew Balestrini ran for two scores, and threw for another two touchdowns in that span.
“They are dangerous when they get Drew on the edge and give him the option to run or pass the ball,” Hicks said. “They were very successful with that against Shamokin.”
Keiser added: “We’ve had a real good week of offensive practice. Drew is starting to really settle in.”
However, that is where the Braves’ injury issues come into play. With so many players playing new positions — and forced to play both ways — Shikellamy tired late last week at Shamokin.
“I thought we played pretty well early in the game, but we just got worn down,” Keiser said. “We’ve been trying to find some guys to take some reps, so we can get some of the guys a break here and there.”