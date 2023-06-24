BLOOMSBURG — When they fell behind early, and even as they still trailed several innings in, Shikellamy Major Division All-Stars didn’t seem the least bit fazed by the various situations they found themselves in.
Yet while other squads might have gone quiet, and been content to play another time, Travis Delsite’s group dug in, began enjoying some successes, and eventually shrugged off a deficit that wasn’t too tall to overcome.
And then — with the game still tight, — Shikellamy poured it on, and blasted its way to a convincing victory that kept Delsite’s outfit firmly in the thick of things.
Getting three hits apiece from Max Barner and Easton Delsite — Barner ripped a pair of triples while Delsite authored a double and triple — Shikellamy wheeled to a 17-2 victory over Snyder County in the winners' bracket of the District 13 tournament Saturday afternoon at Reg Robison Memorial Field.
Aydin Cox, Ollie Drumheller and Barrett Kehres added two hits apiece for the victors (2-0), which will meet Selinsgrove in a Thursday semifinal (8 p.m.) — also at Robison. Selinsgrove throttled Central Columbia 11-4 in an earlier contest.
Cox also drove in three runs for Shikellamy — Barner, Aiden Longacre and Kehres added two RBIs apiece — which sent 18 batters to the plate, and scored 13 times in the sixth inning to blow things open and ease into the semifinals.
Drake Grohowski and Landon Keister posted two hits each for Snyder County (0-1), which faces Central Columbia at Tuesday night to meet Central Columbia (0-1) in an elimination contest that will move one squad forward and the other out.
Yet while Snyder County grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Max Trawitz scored on the back end of an attempted double steal — and then tacked on a second run in the third on Grohowski’s run-scoring single — Shikellamy didn’t seem bothered by the circumstances. Possibly because Delsite’s crew opened the tournament by topping Danville.
“Having that pigtail game, and having a win under our belts,” Delsite said. “It was their first game, so I think it did help us to an advantage. Our kids just came to play tonight, and hit the ball well.”
Although Grohowski yielded just one hit in each of the first three innings while striking out one, Barner’s one-out single through the middle, and Delsite’s pop double to right had runners on second and third. Moments later, Cox bounced a single between first and second that tied the game, and moved to second on the throw home.
And when Ruger Scholl lined a single to left to chase home, Shikellamy had a lead (3-2) it wouldn’t relinquish. Once Kehres hustled home on a wild pitch with one out in the fifth, Shikellamy was sitting on a 4-2 cushion.
Then, in the sixth, Shikellamy parlayed seven hits and eight walks from three Snyder County pitchers into a 13-run eruption that ended whatever suspense existed when the inning began. Barner delivered a two-run triple to plate the first two runs, and the fireworks just continued to explode as Delsite’s squad left no doubt.
“Drake pitched a heck of a game to start; he kept us in it,” Snyder County manager Rob Walter said. “And we just kind of fell apart in … the (sixth) inning. Things just fell apart and we never could recover.”
“I think it’s been two or three years since Shikellamy’s been a part of Little League,” Delsite added. “So we wanted to come in and do well, and show that Shikellamy still has those athletes.”
Several hours earlier, Selinsgrove trailed 2-0 until Justin Aurand’s charges erupted for a six-spot in the home half of the second inning that caused momentum to change sides in a hurry. Jamison Diehl — parked in the 12-hole in Selinsgrove’s batting order — delivered a two-run triple that made it 5-2 before Cole Inch tacked on an RBI single.
“That’s the reason we had Jamison in that spot,” Aurand said. “He’s a real good contact hitter and when he does put the ball in play, he usually drives the ball pretty well.”
Dominic Keller ripped a two-run homer in the third to pull Central within two (6-4) … but no closer.
“We calmed down and we started putting the ball in play,” said Aurand, who watched anxious starter Braydon Massey walk four hitters in his three-inning stint. Massey also struck out four before giving way to Inch.
“That’s what I told them to do — hit the ball hard and good things are going to happen.”
Inch, Braydon Gaugler, Gavin Trotto and Bentley Buehler finished with two hits apiece for Selinsgrove, which added a run in the third on Colton Fegley’s sacrifice fly, and tacked on four in the fifth to all but secure the result.
Inch also sparkled on the mound, as he limited Central Columbia to just three hits over the final three innings after taking over for Massey. Inch also fanned four, the last of his strikeouts ending the game.
“We had a goal to come out and play good defense and throw strikes,” added Aurand, whose squad totaled 13 hits in its tournament-opening success. “Cole did a great job coming out of the bullpen throwing strikes – and we hit.
“This is always the big one. Win the first one, get the momentum started and hopefully you can carry that through the whole tournament.”
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
MAJOR DIVISION
at Reg Robison Field, Bloomsburg
SELINSGROVE 11, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 4
Central Columbia;022;000 — 4-6-4
Selinsgrove;061;04x — 11-13-0
Lyam Wise, Jack Clink (3), Darren Miller (5) and Dominic Keller; Braydon Massey, Cole Inch (4) and Lucas Aurand.
WP: Massey; LP:-Wise; S-Inch.
Game 2
SHIKELLAMY 17, SNYDER COUNTY 2
Shikellamy;000;31(13) — 17-14-0
Snyder County;101;000 — 2-6-0
Ruger Scholl, Chandler Bauman (3), Max Barner (4), Easton Delsite (6) and Kyler Campbell. Drake Grohowski, Max Trawitz (5), Awesome Teeters (6), Rodney Heim (6), Vance Gregg (6) and Ean Walter.
WP-Bauman; LP-Grohowski.