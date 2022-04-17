Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
This week, in celebration of Earth Week 2022, communities all along the Susquehanna River are celebrating with litter pickups and other fun activities in the spirit of keeping the Susquehanna Greenway clean and beautiful for the season to come.
The Susquehanna Greenway is a connected corridor of paddling, walking, and biking trails, boat launches, conserved lands, and communities that runs along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to advancing the vision of the Susquehanna Greenway and is helping to spread the word on these cleanup efforts so that volunteers like you can join in on the fun and give back to the riverside communities we call home.
Last year’s event attracted hundreds of volunteers and collectively removed thousands of pounds of trash from area parks, trails, and communities along the Susquehanna River.
This year, participating locations include Lock Haven, Selinsgrove, Bloomsburg, Newberry, Montgomery, Williamsport, Sunbury, Athens, & Sayre — with dates ranging from April 19-24.
SGP is helping each community to organize efforts by convening the interested parties, assisting with planning, and securing no-cost cleanup materials such as bags, gloves, and safety vests. These supplies are being acquired through the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful initiative, which offers registered events free resources provided by support from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT, and Keep America Beautiful.
If your town is interested in joining the communities of the 2022 Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup, please reach out to Andrew Bechdel at abechdel@susquehannagreenway.org.
Interested volunteers mays also email Andrew or reference the schedule below for additional details.
Selinsgrove: Friday, April 22
Join Citizen’s Climate Lobby for an Earth Day celebration at Rotary Field on Broad St, 4-8 p.m. Tabling groups, food, music, activities, art, and more!
Susquehanna University is also having a private cleanup led by SGP.
Bloomsburg: Friday, April 22 at 1 p.m.
Cleanup along the banks of the North Branch on Fort McClure Boulevard; led by the Town of Bloomsburg.
Montgomery: Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m.
Cleanup of Montgomery Park and the riverbank. Volunteers will meet at the parking lot of Montgomery Park.
Williamsport: Saturday, April 23, 1 p.m.
The SGP-led cleanup will take place along the Susquehanna River Walk and Timber Trail on the Williamsport side on Saturday, April 23rd, 1-4 PM. Interested volunteers should meet SGP staff at the Water Tower Square trail access at 1:00 PM to check-in. Interested groups should reach out to abechdel@susquehannagreenway.org for details.
Lycoming College is also having a private cleanup led by SGP.
Sunbury: Sunday, April 24, 9:30 a.m.
Led by the Susquehanna River Cleanup Committee of Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. Meet at Sunbury boat launch near the intersection of 2nd street and Rt.147 in Sunbury. From there, groups will disperse into marked territories. Volunteers will be offered a t-shirt as a thank you. Click here to sign up to be a volunteer.