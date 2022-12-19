SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — First-year Brandon Lavitt scored a career-high 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting Monday, but the Susquehanna University men's basketball team couldn't hold onto a second-half lead in falling in overtime 89-85 to Washington & Lee University in the first of two games at the Puerto Rico Clasico at Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
The Generals made 4-of-6 shots, and 4-of-5 foul shots in the overtime to outlast the River Hawks.
The contest was close throughout, featuring 13 ties, and five lead changes.
Susquehanna would lead by as many as 12 points in the second half with 12:02 to play in regulation but the Generals (6-4), but W&L rallied to trim its deficit to one with 7:14 left. Susquehanna grew its lead back up to eight with 4:19 remaining after a Lavitt lay-up made it 75-67.
The Generals would use 10-2 run to tie the game at 77-77 on two foul shots with 54 seconds left in regulation by Robert DiSibio, who finished with a game-high 27 points in just over 24 minutes off the bench for Washington & Lee.
Both teams had a game-winning shots miss in the final 30 seconds.
The Generals would outscore the River Hawks 12-8 in the extra session. Susquehanna tied the game three times in the extra session — the last time when Quincy Houghton's two foul shots made it 83-83 with 2:27 left in the game. DiSibio, a 6-foot-6 junior from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, made a hook shot in the lane, before converting two foul shots with to give the Generals a four-point lead with 1:30 left in the game.
Lavitt's bucket inside cut the lead to two, and DiSibio traveled giving Susquehanna one last chance to tie the game. First-year Allen Cieslak missed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, but Audric Washington grabbed the offensive rebound. After a timeout, Lavitt missed a driving attempt to tie the game. Sam Wise grabbed the rebound, and made both foul shots to seal the game for Washington & Lee.
Howie Rankie added 14 points, while Houghton had 12 points, and Cieslak finished with 11 points.
Susquehanna (3-7) will be back in action today against rival Lycoming at 4 p.m. back in San Juan. Lycoming defeated undefeated Scranton on a DeAndre Manuel buzzer-beater 3-pointer. The River Hawks beat Lycoming in Williamsport, 78-76, on Nov. 22.
Puerto Rico Clasico
at Roberto Clemente Coliseum
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Washington & Lee 89, Susquehanna 85 (OT)
Washington & Lee (6-4) 89
Sam Wise 3-4 4-5 10; Richie Manigault 0-2 1-2 1; Jack Lewis 2-9 4-5 9; Jack D'Entremont 7-15 6-8 20; Thomas Feign 3-6 2-2 9; Drew Harrell 4-10 1-6 9; Colin Ryan 0-0 0-2 0; Cheick Toure 2-5 0-0 4; Robert Disibio 9-15 7-8 27; John Laughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-69 25-38 89.
Susquehanna (3-7) 85
Howie Rankine 5-10 4-6 14; Quincy Hughton 2-9 8-9 12; Brandon Lavitt 11-16 2-4 24; Audric Washington 3-6 2-4 8; Allen Cieslak 4-11 0-0 11; Marcus Mitchell 2-7 2-2 8; Billy Anderson 1-1 0-2 3; Emenzie Egeonu 2-3 1-2 5; Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0; Alon Barksdale 0-0 0-0 0; Ethan Stoute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-66 19-29 85.
Halftime: Susquehanna 47-42. 3-point goals: Washington & Lee 4-27 (Disibio 2-4, Feign 1-3, Lewis 1-7, Manigault 0-1, Harrell 0-2, Toure 0-2, Loughlin 0-3, D'Entremont 0-5); Susquehanna 6-24 (Cieslak 3-7, Mitchell 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Lavitt 0-1, Corbett 0-2, Rankine 0-4, Haughton 0-4). Rebounds: Washington & Lee 32 (D'Entremont 10); Susquehanna 41 (Washington 9, Mitchell 8). Assists: Washington & Lee 13 (Wise 5); Susquehanna 17 (Rankine 5). Steals: Washington & Lee 7 (Wise 3); Susquehanna 2 (Rankine 2). Turnovers: Washington & Lee 12, Susquehanna 19. Total fouls: Washington & Lee 23, Susquehanna 29. Fouled out: Washington & Lee, Manigault; Susquehanna, Anderson, Haughton, Rankine. Att.: 100.